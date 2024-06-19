Smitten Cher Declares 'She's Never Getting Married Again': 'Doesn't Need a Ring to Prove It'
In a stunning change of heart, music legend Cher, 78, has decided NOT to dance to the tune of wedding bells — even though she is still head over heels for her boytoy, 38-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“A third marriage isn’t in the cards for her,” an insider recently spilled to gossip columnist Rob Shuter.
“Cher is absolutely smitten with Alexander and they’re incredibly happy together, but she’s made it clear — she’s never getting married again! She’s found her happiness, and she doesn’t need a ring to prove it,” the source claimed.
The If I Could Turn Back Time singer has apparently changed her tune since reports surfaced that she was hell-bent on marrying the music exec and wanted an "obscenely expensive" bash to celebrate their union.
The Goddess of Pop was said to be planning an elaborate event with an invite list topping 300, and reportedly offered to fly guests in on her private jet — all expenses paid!
"Cher is madly in love and willing to spend tens of millions to celebrate it," an insider dished to the National Enquirer last month, "She's got the money, so why not? And she wants to do this soon, while AE is still crazy about her."
"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," the source added.
"She loves to spend summers in Europe and the thought of getting married in an old castle really appeals to her, like a scene out of Love Actually. She wants a ceremony that lasts several days with live music and an unforgettable party."
Cher's kids — Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47 — however, were reportedly strongly opposed to the idea of their twice-divorced mom getting married to the party-loving younger man.
"Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married," another source spilled, "Her kids haven't accepted it — they think AE's bad news and that he's just looking to take their gullible mom to the cleaners," the tipster added. "If she does go through with this silly thing, they hope she has an iron clad prenup."
The Moonstruck actress was also rumored last month to be taking desperate measures in a bid to stay young for Edwards, as sources claimed the couple's four-decade age gap put pressure on her to stay youthful-looking.
"She's had so many nips and tucks," a source told the Enquirer, "After the procedures, she's wrapped in bandages and in pain. Her face throbs for days, sometimes weeks, at a time."
Despite concerns from some in her inner circle "begging her to quit," Cher reportedly refused to stop going under the knife.