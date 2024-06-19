Smitten Cher Declares 'She's Never Getting Married Again': 'Doesn't Need a Ring to Prove It'

In a stunning change of heart, music legend Cher, 78, has decided NOT to dance to the tune of wedding bells — even though she is still head over heels for her boytoy, 38-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“A third marriage isn’t in the cards for her,” an insider recently spilled to gossip columnist Rob Shuter.

“Cher is absolutely smitten with Alexander and they’re incredibly happy together, but she’s made it clear — she’s never getting married again! She’s found her happiness, and she doesn’t need a ring to prove it,” the source claimed.