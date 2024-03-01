Still Going Strong: Cher Steps Out With Much-Younger BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Drama With Estranged Son

The Believe hitmaker, 77, was seen walking hand-in-hand with 38-year-old AE while leaving their hotel on Friday.

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards put their best fashion foot forward while stepping out together in Paris after her family drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The music executive opted for a black long sleeve and a jacket paired with jeans and a bedazzled chain, flashing his twinkling grill as he smiled for photogs when they got into a car.

Cher turned heads in a monochromatic outfit including a black blazer, a matching top, and edgy cutout bottoms, completing her look with a platinum blonde updo and sparkling necklace.

Cher turned heads in a monochromatic outfit including a black blazer, a matching top and edgy cutout bottoms, completing her look with a platinum blonde updo and sparkling necklace.

Court docs showed that her request for Allman was denied on Jan. 29 without prejudice due to "insufficient evidence," as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Their back-to-back outings came on the heels of news that a court denied Cher's request to become sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman 's estate, claiming he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

Earlier this week, the couple coordinated their looks while making a front-row appearance at the Balmain fashion show on Wednesday.

The couple stepped out together after a court denied Cher's request to become sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate.

Cher's attorneys argued that she filed the emergency request because "she feared that her son would not be alive within the year" due to his mental health and issues with substance abuse.

Allman claimed otherwise, stating that he believed his wife Marieangela King — with whom he has since reconciled after filing for divorce in 2021 — "would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary."

He added, "But I do not need that either. Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed."