SECRET RECORDING: Roger Stone Reveals Plan to Help Secure Donald Trump's Victory in 2024 Election
Roger Stone found himself at the center of controversy once again this week after an audio clip surfaced in which he discussed measures the GOP could take to ensure Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
The audio, which was secretly recorded by progressive filmmaker Laura Windsor earlier this year but released on Tuesday, ignited fury among Democrats and raised eyebrows within the ranks of the Republican Party.
The recording, captured during a "Catholics for Catholics" event at Mar-a-Lago on March 19, caught Stone sharing the steps needed to prevent President Joe Biden from securing an election victory over Trump in November.
Stone alleged that the election “can be stolen again” and suggested using “lawyers, judges, [and] technology” to challenge the results if necessary.
“We're working on that,” Stone said while speaking to Windsor about how the GOP planned to ensure Trump’s victory over Biden in November. “Lawyers, judges, technology.”
In another conversation with Windsor’s colleague, Ally Sammarco, Stone reiterated plans to challenge the 2024 election results.
“At least this time when they do it, you have a lawyer and a judge – his home phone number standing by – so you can stop it,” Stone shared. “We made no preparations last time, none.”
“There are technical, legal steps that we have to take to try and have a more honest election,” he added. “We're not there yet, but there's things that can be done.”
The new recording of Stone has provoked strong reactions from both sides of the political aisle.
“That's fine,” Democratic House Rep. Gene Wu responded after the recording surfaced this week. “We're good as long as he's not trying to get actual voters to vote in order to win elections.”
“These people cannot be allowed power, and we can stop them by overwhelming turnout at the ballot box,” James Reyes, who serves as chair of the Democratic Party of Denver, added.
Stone later defended his startling comments in a statement issued after the secret recording went viral on Tuesday.
“All of the election integrity provisions that I suggested are perfectly legal and should be part of any ballot security effort,” he insisted.
Meanwhile, Stone also predicted that Judge Aileen Cannon – who is overseeing Trump’s classified documents case in Florida – would throw out the charges entirely.
“We are beating them,” Stone charged. “[Trump's] trial in Georgia is falling apart. I think the judge is on the verge of dismissing the charges against him in Florida.”
“[Democrats] want to try him, suck up his money, suck up his time, and create the reason why their theft is plausible, believable,” Stone added.
It should be noted that Stone’s remarks on March 19 at Mar-a-Lago came weeks before ex-President Trump was tried, and ultimately found guilty, of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York on May 30.
The secret recording of Stone from earlier this year has also created questions regarding some of the shocking claims he made.
“He really begs the question: How does he know Aileen Cannon is 'on the verge of dismissing the charges against Trump?’” Sammarco asked on X shortly after the secret recording of Stone was released this week.
“Also, the obvious question,” she continued. “What judges does he have on speed dial?”