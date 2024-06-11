CAUGHT ON TAPE: Justice Alito Declares Politically Polarizing Issues ‘Can’t Be Compromised’ in Secret Recording Amid Flag Controversy
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito declared that politically polarizing issues “can’t be compromised” in a secret recording posted to social media this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a stunning development to come as Justice Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, remain embroiled in controversy for flying an upside-down American flag outside their home in January 2021, a secret recording of the SCOTUS justice was shared online on Monday.
According to the secret recording, Justice Alito questioned whether a compromise between the political left and political right was possible.
The concerning secret recording was posted to X on Monday afternoon by liberal filmmaker Lauren Windsor.
Windsor revealed that the bombshell recording was captured just last week at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner.
“One side or the other is going to win,” Justice Alito was caught on tape saying. “There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”
Justice Alito also agreed that the United States should return “to a place of godliness.”
“I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument,” Windsor, who represented herself as a religious conservative while speaking with Alito, told the SCOTUS justice last week.
“People in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that,” Windsor continued, “to return our country to a place of godliness.”
“I agree with you,” Justice Alito responded.
Meanwhile, Windsor also approached Chief Justice John Roberts during the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner last week.
Chief Justice Roberts rejected a similar argument put forth by Windsor about why the Supreme Court should lead the United States down a “Christian” path.
“I don’t know if that’s true,” Chief Justice Roberts responded.
Windsor later explained her decision to secretly record Justice Alito and Chief Justice Roberts in a statement to Rolling Stone regarding the matter.
“The Supreme Court is shrouded in secrecy, and they’re refusing to submit to any accountability in the face of overwhelming evidence of serious ethics breaches,” Windsor told the outlet.
“I think that it’s justified to take these types of measures,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the secret recording of Alito shared online this week came as the justice already faces calls to recuse himself from certain SCOTUS cases.
It was recently revealed that Justice Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann, flew an upside-down American flag outside their Virginia home in January 2021.
The pair also flew an “Appeal to Heaven” flag outside their New Jersey summer home last year.
Both the upside-down American flag and the “Appeal to Heaven” flag were carried by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 to keep then-President Donald Trump in power.
Justice Alito has refused to recuse himself from SCOTUS cases involving ex-President Trump and other January 6 defendants.
He and Chief Justice Roberts also refused to meet with Democrats to discuss the court’s ethics and the controversial flags flown outside the Alito couple’s Virginia and New Jersey homes.