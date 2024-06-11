CAUGHT ON TAPE: Justice Alito Declares Politically Polarizing Issues ‘Can’t Be Compromised’ in Secret Recording Amid Flag Controversy

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito declared that politically polarizing issues “can’t be compromised” in a secret recording posted to social media this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a stunning development to come as Justice Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, remain embroiled in controversy for flying an upside-down American flag outside their home in January 2021, a secret recording of the SCOTUS justice was shared online on Monday.