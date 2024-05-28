REVEALED: Jeff Bezos’ Troubled Washington Post PASSED ON SCOOP About Justice Alito for Flying 'Improper' Flag

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ troubled Washington Post decided to pass on a damning story about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and an upside-down American flag three years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come more than three years after an “improper” American flag was seen waving outside Justice Alito and his wife’s Fairfax County, Virginia home in January 2021, it was revealed that the Washington Post almost reported on the incident at the time.