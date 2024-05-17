'Disgusting': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Rages Against Justice Samuel Alito Over Upside-Down American Flag After Jan. 6 Insurrection

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after learning that the judge reportedly flew an upside-down American flag outside of his home shortly after the January 6 insurrection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The New York Times released a bombshell report on Tuesday titled, At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display, detailing how neighbors of the high court justice noticed the inverted flag in front of the home in Alexandria, Virginia.