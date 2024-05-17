'Disgusting': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Rages Against Justice Samuel Alito Over Upside-Down American Flag After Jan. 6 Insurrection
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after learning that the judge reportedly flew an upside-down American flag outside of his home shortly after the January 6 insurrection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New York Times released a bombshell report on Tuesday titled, At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display, detailing how neighbors of the high court justice noticed the inverted flag in front of the home in Alexandria, Virginia.
The NYT shared a photo of the politically-charged display taken by an onlooker on January 17, 2021, three days before the inauguration of incoming President Joe Biden, and a little more than a week after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election.
At the same time that Justice Alito was reportedly displaying the distress symbol, pro-Trumpers were using the upside-down flag as a beacon of their belief that Biden had unfairly stolen the election, a movement dubbed "Stop the Steal."
On MSNBC Friday, Scarborough raged against the judge for seemingly taking a stance in support of people who "hate America."
"This circles back to these people, these Trumpers, who've spent their entire life attacking people for being insufficiently patriotic," the host began, "and then they lose and they just hate America."
"They hate this country," he continued, "They attack this country. The only time they love it is when their person is in office."
Scarborough went on to recount how when he was growing up, one of his friends' fathers was a federal judge, saying, "I had no idea until he got older whether he was Republican or Democrat, and that was the case in northwest Florida, very Conservative place, the federal judges kept themselves beyond reproach."
In Scarborough's experience, he said, federal judges "never talked politics, ever."
"They actually took their oath seriously," he argued. "And for a Supreme Court justice — and I will say, my opinion only — but the guy most likely to have had something to do with the leaking of the Dobbs decision, leaking it to the Wall Street Journal...because he wanted to keep Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett frozen in place. I think history will show that."
His critique continued, "For a guy who is a Supreme Court justice that let that happen at his own home, in one of the most fraught times in American history since the Civil War, is just — it's just sad. And it shows how little respect he has for the institution. It shows how little respect he has for the law."
"It's disgusting. It's just disgusting," Scarborough declared.
Justice Alito defended himself in an emailed statement to the NYT. “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” he said.
He also claimed that his wife, Martha-Ann, had "briefly placed" the upside-down flag "in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”