MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams Judge Aileen Cannon's 'Bizarre' Decision to Indefinitely Delay Donald Trump's Classified Docs Case

Although the already embattled ex-president’s classified docs case was scheduled to go to trial on May 20, Judge Cannon “vacated” that date and failed to set a new trial date.

“The Court determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury,” Judge Cannon announced on Tuesday.