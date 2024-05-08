MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams Judge Aileen Cannon's 'Bizarre' Decision to Indefinitely Delay Donald Trump's Classified Docs Case
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed Judge Aileen Cannon this week after she decided to delay Donald Trump’s criminal classified documents case indefinitely, RadarOnline.com can report.
Scarborough’s blistering response came on Wednesday morning just hours after Judge Cannon announced that Trump’s classified docs case would be postponed indefinitely due to “significant issues” around the classified evidence set to be presented at trial.
Although the already embattled ex-president’s classified docs case was scheduled to go to trial on May 20, Judge Cannon “vacated” that date and failed to set a new trial date.
“The Court determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury,” Judge Cannon announced on Tuesday.
“The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice,” she added.
Flash forward to Wednesday morning, and Scarborough cited the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Judicial Circuit’s “excoriating” response to one of Judge Cannon’s previous rulings.
“You look at what the 11th Circuit said, the most conservative circuit in America,” Scarborough fumed on Wednesday morning’s episode of Morning Joe. “They excoriated her for an earlier ruling, excoriated her on appeal. Just absolutely humiliating her.”
“It’s one of the reasons I thought that she would be a bit more careful, a bit more circumspect, play more down the center, play more by the rules, than she has,” he continued. “But she has not.”
Scarborough then called Judge Cannon’s decision to indefinitely postpone Trump’s classified docs case both “crazy” and “bizarre.”
“You look at what she’s talking about regarding jury instructions. It’s crazy,” the Morning Joe host charged. “A 12-year-old that went with her mother to Take a Kid to Court Day as a lawyer or something would have come up with a better ruling than she’s come up with.”
“It’s bizarre,” he charged further. “And I am sure that if that’s appealed, and now that there’s time, the 11th Circuit will excoriate her again.”
Scarborough concluded his fiery remarks by saying Judge Cannon was “ill-equipped” to handle Trump’s classified docs case or else she “just doesn’t care what the world thinks of her.”
“I guess she’s either extraordinarily ill-equipped or she just doesn’t care what the world thinks of her,” he said on Wednesday morning. “She’s right now looking like, everything she’s doing, she’s doing to help Donald Trump.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Judge Cannon’s decision to “vacate” Trump’s May 20 trial date means that the former president may not face trial for the criminal classified document charges against him before the 2024 presidential election in November.
Judge Cannon cited eight pending motions in her ruling on Tuesday – the first of which is scheduled for hearing on June 21.
A second hearing was scheduled for June 24 and is expected to last at least three days, according to reports.