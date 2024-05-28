'Down to F---': San Diego Cop Resigns After Locking Himself in Back Seat of Police Car With Female Suspect Who Propositioned Him
A San Diego police officer resigned after locking himself in the back seat of his patrol car with a female suspect who had propositioned him for sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embarrassing incident was made public this week after the San Diego Police Department released body cam footage from the internal investigation that led to the cop's resignation, TMZ reports.
Officer Anthony Hair, a two-year veteran of the force, was one of several officers who arrested two people suspected of car theft outside a convenience store on the night of August 15, 2023, according to CBS8. One of the suspects, an unidentified woman, reportedly propositioned Hair for sex as he was transporting her to the Las Colinas Detention Center in his squad car.
"Are you married?" the female detainee was heard asking Hair in the newly released body cam footage. "You're not too bad. What's it gonna hurt me if I work the system, you know what I mean? That's the way I see s---." Several minutes later, the woman again asked if Hair was single. "I'm down to f--- right now," she said.
"Don't say that right now...Don't say that right now because everything is being recorded right now," Hair replied. As he approached Las Colinas, he asked what she was doing in the back seat. Shortly after, he turned off his body camera. According to the police cruiser's GPS tracking system, he turned down a dark residential street and stopped the car at 1:34 AM.
Over 20 minutes later, Hair called another officer asking for the master key to the patrol cars, explaining that he had gotten locked in the back seat with the suspect. "I heard and noticed Officer Hair had a panicky voice," the officer later recalled to internal affairs investigators. "I asked him if he was okay. He said, yes, and then asked if I had my patrol car key with me."
"I asked why he was asking and what did he need," the unnamed officer continued. "Officer Hair then asked me If I could go meet him. I asked him his location and he said, near Cottonwood... I asked him why he needed me, and he said he would tell me when I got there. He said he was really embarrassed." An hour later, at around 2:40 AM, a supervisor eventually arrived and unlocked the door.
Hair maintained that he was checking on the woman, believing she might have suffered a medical emergency, and got locked in when the car door accidentally shut on him. "When I was waking her up, that’s when I noticed that this door closed on me," he said. He also told investigators that the body camera turned off when he knocked it out of its clip while exiting the cruiser.
The woman told investigators that Hair had asked her personal questions, requested her phone number, and suggested that they meet up when she was out of jail, but she denied having any sexual contact with him in the back seat of the car. "He wanted to get with me when I was done with the warrant or whatever I got arrested for," she said.
When the department tested Hair's clothes, they found traces of semen on his belt. He resigned on September 14, 2023, less than a month after the incident, and one day before he was scheduled to meet with investigators for a second interview. It is unclear if Hair will face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.