'Down to F---': San Diego Cop Resigns After Locking Himself in Back Seat of Police Car With Female Suspect Who Propositioned Him

A San Diego police officer resigned after locking himself in the back seat of his patrol car with a female suspect who had propositioned him for sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Are you married?" the female detainee was heard asking Hair in the newly released body cam footage. "You're not too bad. What's it gonna hurt me if I work the system, you know what I mean? That's the way I see s---." Several minutes later, the woman again asked if Hair was single. "I'm down to f--- right now," she said.

Officer Anthony Hair , a two-year veteran of the force, was one of several officers who arrested two people suspected of car theft outside a convenience store on the night of August 15, 2023, according to CBS8 . One of the suspects, an unidentified woman, reportedly propositioned Hair for sex as he was transporting her to the Las Colinas Detention Center in his squad car.

"Don't say that right now...Don't say that right now because everything is being recorded right now," Hair replied. As he approached Las Colinas, he asked what she was doing in the back seat. Shortly after, he turned off his body camera. According to the police cruiser's GPS tracking system, he turned down a dark residential street and stopped the car at 1:34 AM.

Over 20 minutes later, Hair called another officer asking for the master key to the patrol cars, explaining that he had gotten locked in the back seat with the suspect. "I heard and noticed Officer Hair had a panicky voice," the officer later recalled to internal affairs investigators. "I asked him if he was okay. He said, yes, and then asked if I had my patrol car key with me."

"I asked why he was asking and what did he need," the unnamed officer continued. "Officer Hair then asked me If I could go meet him. I asked him his location and he said, near Cottonwood... I asked him why he needed me, and he said he would tell me when I got there. He said he was really embarrassed." An hour later, at around 2:40 AM, a supervisor eventually arrived and unlocked the door.