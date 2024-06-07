Meet the Foul-Mouthed Neighbor of Justice Samuel Alito Who Called His Wife a ‘C---’, Claims She is Victim of Harassment
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's neighbor, Emily Baden, apologized for calling his wife Martha the "c-word," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baden appeared on Wednesday night's edition of Outfront with CNN's Erin Burnett, revealing her side of the story behind her tiff with Martha — and suggesting the justice was "outright lying" about the incident.
Burnett introduced Baden as being "at the center of a neighborhood dispute that involves this upside-down American flag flying at Alito’s home in Northern Virginia."
The CNN host showed a photo of the upside-down flag hanging at the Alito home in January 2021 before diving into the controversy and the justice's explanation of why the flag was displayed upside down.
"Alito, facing accusations of bias now. He’s now refused to recuse himself from January 6th-related cases or Trump-related cases, saying that it was his wife who flew that flag, which, of course, was a banner on January 6th. And he said it was also his wife who flew another flag at their vacation home. A flag also used by insurrectionists on January 6th," Burnett said.
Addressing Baden, the CNN host noted the justice "says his wife flew it because she was, quote, ‘greatly distressed by her disputes with you.'"
In a letter addressing the controversy, Alito claimed, "A house on the street displayed a sign attacking [Martha] personally" and "a man who is living in the house at the time trailed her all the way down the street and berated her in my presence, using foul language, including what I regard as the vilest epithet that can be addressed to a woman."
Baden then suggested Alito was "outright lying" or was mistaken by the incident. Baden explained she had a political sign in her yard that read "F Trump" in glitter writing.
"So, at best, he’s mistaken, but at worst, he’s just outright lying," Baden explained. "And, there was a neighbor who even who even witnessed this and witnessed me using that unfortunate term."
"And what else I said in that interaction is so important, and I hope it’s not getting forgotten in the the discourse around the word in that interaction, she approached us, started screaming at us, used all of our full names, which to me felt like a threat. Because you’re a stranger."
Baden added, "We don’t know you. You don’t know us. How do you know our full names? And I just I started yelling, how dare you accuse?"
"They both were there at the same time. So I said, how dare you? You’re on the highest court in the land. You represent the Supreme Court of the United States. You’re behaving this way. You’re yelling at a neighbor. You’re harassing us! How dare you? Shame on you!"
Baden said she regretted "using the word because the message is important."
"It’s like the power imbalance between these people and me," Baden explained. "I am, I’m nobody to them. So. And the fact they took umbrage with with my sign is telling enough. It shows like a bias."