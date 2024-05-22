Ann Coulter Unloads on ‘Lying Piece of S---’ New York Times Over What She Claims is Fake Attack on Supreme Court Justice Alito
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter slammed the New York Times over what she claimed was a false attack on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a Substack post, Coulter unleashed on the "lying piece of s---" outlet for reporting on Alito flying an upside-down U.S. flag outside of his home in the wake of the January 6 insurrection.
Alito flying the flag upside down — which is often used as a sign of the nation being in distress and has been adopted as a symbol of the "Stop the Steal" movement — has led to calls from critics and Democrats alike for the justice to recuse himself from January 6-related cases.
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson and 44 other lawmakers signed a letter addressed to Alito referring to the upside-down flag and called on the justice to recuse himself from upcoming cases the court is slated to hear, including whether or not ex-president Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his efforts to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election.
Backlash towards Alito prompted Coulter to slam the New York Times for reporting on what she claimed was a "made up" story.
In the Substack article — which she titled "NYT's Lying Piece of S--- Attack on Justice Alito" — Coulter wrote, "The New York Times has been flogging its own story that Justice Sam Alito had a 'Stop the Steal' flag flying outside his house after the 2020 Election. On closer examination, it seems the Times made the whole thing up."
"An upside down flag has always been a signal of distress. The idea that it was a secret symbol of “Stop the Steal” has zero support, zero evidence, zero examples of any “Stop the Steal” believers using it," Coulter continued.
The conservative pundit claimed the outlet "loaded up its false claims with links" that gave "the impression that it had gobs of proof."
Coulter argued, "When you click on those links, they have nothing to do with the Times’s assertions."
"Apparently, the Times’s only 'source' is a lefty PhD student at Univ. of Colorado Boulder — but I repeat myself -- whose entire oeuvre is about right-wing hate movements," the pundit added.
Coulter concluded, "The Times’s hysterical promotion of its own invented story that Justice Alito had a 'Stop the Steal' flag flying outside his house seems to rest entirely on the shoulders of this one PhD student."