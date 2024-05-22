Ann Coulter Unloads on ‘Lying Piece of S---’ New York Times Over What She Claims is Fake Attack on Supreme Court Justice Alito

Alito flying the flag upside down — which is often used as a sign of the nation being in distress and has been adopted as a symbol of the "Stop the Steal" movement — has led to calls from critics and Democrats alike for the justice to recuse himself from January 6-related cases.

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson and 44 other lawmakers signed a letter addressed to Alito referring to the upside-down flag and called on the justice to recuse himself from upcoming cases the court is slated to hear, including whether or not ex-president Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his efforts to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election.