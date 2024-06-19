Fame-Crazed Hilaria Baldwin Pushing Alec: She ‘Wants to Turn Herself and Her Family Into Superstars’
Insiders revealed embattled Alec Baldwin is being pushed by his fame-crazed wife, Hilaria, into starring in a family reality show as he faces trial for involuntary manslaughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tipsters say the stress has triggered fears that the pressure could wreck the actor's health and marriage.
Sources said Hilaria, 40, is the driving force behind the TLC show The Baldwins — and while it doesn't premiere until next year, the stress of working on it plus preparing for his July 9 trial has the 66-year-old 30 Rock star in a lather.
"Hilaria's fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec,"an insider told us.
"A lot of people around Alec think it's bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he's absolutely consumed with stress and worry and financial hardships on top of everything else," the mole continued.
"He's doing the show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria's not giving him much of an option."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the biggest stressor is his upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was killed when Baldwin, the star of the Western film Rust, was practicing a draw and his pistol went off with a live round in the chamber.
If found guilty, the actor could face 18 months behind bars, the same sentence already to given to Hannah Guitierrez-Reed, the movie's armorer, who was supposed to make sure the weapon safe. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Meanwhile, Hilaria has had Alec prepping for their reality gig and even putting out a promo on social media about their chaotic family life with seven kids aged from ten years to 19-months-old.
In the promo, Alec says, "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good and bad, the wild and the crazy."
The clip ends with the family shouting together, "We are the Baldwins and we're coming to TLC!" As the kids run screaming toward the camera, Alec adds, "God help you all."
The insider noted, "Alec has a history of lashing out, so how is he going to handle this? Hilaria's pushing him hard but not recognizing the trouble he's in."