Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to Become Newest 'RHOBH' Cast Member: Report

hilaria baldwin rhobh
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is said to be pushing to become the newest 'Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.'

By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fame-obsessed Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly setting herself up for life without husband Alec — and insiders reveal she'd love to become the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alec is said to be "terrified" to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter charges for his role in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted, Alec faces up to 18 months behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin rhobh
Source: MEGA

Hilaria was spotted in L.A., where she is said to have met with Bravo execs.

The 40-year-old yoga instructor-turned-celebrity socialite, who lives with the embattled actor in New York City, was recently spotted hauling her seven children around Los Angeles. And her pal Kyle Richards, who currently stars on the show, is allegedly pulling for her to be added as a costar!

Article continues below advertisement
hilaria baldwin rhobh
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Hilaria is 'terrified' of losing her celebrity spotlight over her husband's legal woes.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked who would be a good choice to replace recently dumped cast member Annemarie Wiley, Richards coyly teased, "She lives in New York, but maybe she would move."

Last year, both Hilaria and Alec were floating the idea of doing a reality series based on their family, but that was before he got word he's going to be retired for the involuntary manslaughter of Hutchins, who was killed when a gun the actor was holding discharged on the New Mexico set.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin wants hollywood pals testify rust trial armorer guilty
Source: MEGA

Alec is set to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin
Article continues below advertisement

With the possibility Alec could be locked up, Hilaria allegedly wants a gig that would keep her in the celebrity spotlight — and take her and the kids to the West Coast!

"Hilaria is terrified of losing all the attention she's gained as the wife of a Hollywood star if he's away in prison," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "This would be the perfect fit."

And she already has experience manipulating reality!

Article continues below advertisement
alec and hilaria baldwin years
Source: MEGA

Sources say Hilaria is 'made for reality TV.'

Article continues below advertisement

"She created a whole false narrative about herself as a Spanish aristocrat a couple of years ago, even faking a Spanish accent though she was born and raised in Boston as Hillary Hayward-Thomas," the source noted.

"She's made for reality TV!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources claim Hilaria is also excited about joining the Hollywood social scene.

"She loves being the center of attention," the mole said. "This is a win-win for her, especially if Alec winds up cooling his heels behind bars."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hilaria's reps for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.