Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to Become Newest 'RHOBH' Cast Member: Report

Fame-obsessed Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly setting herself up for life without husband Alec — and insiders reveal she'd love to become the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alec is said to be "terrified" to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter charges for his role in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted, Alec faces up to 18 months behind bars.