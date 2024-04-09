Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to Become Newest 'RHOBH' Cast Member: Report
Fame-obsessed Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly setting herself up for life without husband Alec — and insiders reveal she'd love to become the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alec is said to be "terrified" to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter charges for his role in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted, Alec faces up to 18 months behind bars.
The 40-year-old yoga instructor-turned-celebrity socialite, who lives with the embattled actor in New York City, was recently spotted hauling her seven children around Los Angeles. And her pal Kyle Richards, who currently stars on the show, is allegedly pulling for her to be added as a costar!
When asked who would be a good choice to replace recently dumped cast member Annemarie Wiley, Richards coyly teased, "She lives in New York, but maybe she would move."
Last year, both Hilaria and Alec were floating the idea of doing a reality series based on their family, but that was before he got word he's going to be retired for the involuntary manslaughter of Hutchins, who was killed when a gun the actor was holding discharged on the New Mexico set.
With the possibility Alec could be locked up, Hilaria allegedly wants a gig that would keep her in the celebrity spotlight — and take her and the kids to the West Coast!
"Hilaria is terrified of losing all the attention she's gained as the wife of a Hollywood star if he's away in prison," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "This would be the perfect fit."
And she already has experience manipulating reality!
"She created a whole false narrative about herself as a Spanish aristocrat a couple of years ago, even faking a Spanish accent though she was born and raised in Boston as Hillary Hayward-Thomas," the source noted.
"She's made for reality TV!"
Sources claim Hilaria is also excited about joining the Hollywood social scene.
"She loves being the center of attention," the mole said. "This is a win-win for her, especially if Alec winds up cooling his heels behind bars."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hilaria's reps for comment.