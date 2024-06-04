Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Land New Reality Show Ahead of Actor's 'Rust' Shooting Trial

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced a new upcoming reality show that is set to feature the couple and their seven children, RadarOnline.com can report.

In an interesting development to come just weeks before Baldwin, 66, faces trial in July for the October 2021 Rust shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor and his wife announced a new TLC series titled The Baldwins that is set to premiere in 2025.