Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Land New Reality Show Ahead of Actor's 'Rust' Shooting Trial
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced a new upcoming reality show that is set to feature the couple and their seven children, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an interesting development to come just weeks before Baldwin, 66, faces trial in July for the October 2021 Rust shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor and his wife announced a new TLC series titled The Baldwins that is set to premiere in 2025.
The embattled 30 Rock star and his 40-year-old wife announced the new reality show on Tuesday in a chaotic clip posted to Instagram.
"We have an announcement to make," Baldwin’s wife said in the newly released teaser trailer.
"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Baldwin continued in the new clip as his seven children ran wildly around the room. "Home is the place we love to be most."
“And we're coming to TLC!” the embattled actor added. “God help you all!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors about the Baldwin couple’s reality show first started back in November 2023.
One insider said at the time that Baldwin and his wife were "pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life."
"They're excited but would only do it if it was an authentic portrayal of who they are as a family," the insider said at the time. "The kids all have such fun personalities and Hilaria and Alec know how much interest there is in their lives."
Meanwhile, the news of the upcoming Baldwin family reality show came just days before the embattled actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial is scheduled to kick off in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 9.
Although two involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were initially dropped back in April 2023, the actor was indicted again earlier this year.
A New Mexico judge ruled against Baldwin’s motion to dismiss the sole involuntary manslaughter charge late last month.
“It is ordered that defendant Alec Baldwin’s Motion to dismiss the indictment is hereby denied,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled on May 24.
One source close to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin claimed that the couple was “frustrated” and “very stressed” after the actor was once again indicted earlier this year in connection to Halyna Hutchins’ October 2021 death.
“It’s stressful for Hilaria,” the source spilled at the time. “It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged.”
“They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment,” the insider added. “The back and forth is hard.”
Additional sources suggested that Baldwin pitched the new reality show to cover his mounting legal bills before his trial officially kicks off on July 9.
“A reality show would provide Alec with cash flow and allow him to work at home in New York with his family,” another source close to the Baldwin couple explained. “He needs to make money to fight off prosecutors who seem determined to put him away.”