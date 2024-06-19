Tipping the Scales: Prince Andrew Balloons to 220 Lbs as Royal Insiders Says He's 'Playing Russian Roulette With His Health'
Pudgy Prince Andrew is looking a pot-bellied, flabby mess as insiders tattle he’s stuffing his face nonstop and playing Russian roulette with his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He has no muscle tone and a big gut, which can be a walking advertisement for diabetes or a heart attack if he’s not careful," a source warned.
The eating binge is likely an attempt to find comfort as King Charles' 64-year-old brother can't afford the upkeep on his royal château and is facing an eviction, insiders dished.
But instead of grabbing the bull by the horns he's reaching for his fork, and “gorging on snacks and ordering his chef to whip up too many meat pies,” the spy snitched. “Food is one of his only comforts now.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties after he become tangled in a pedophile scandal centered around his party pal Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an NYC slammer in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was also cozy with Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in a Florida pokey for sex trafficking minors.
But Andrew has denied he did anything wrong, including charges that at 41, he bedded Epstein’s teen sex slave Virginia Giuffre, whom he later shut up by settling her sexual abuse lawsuit for an estimated $12 million.
According to a source, Andrew is leaning on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, but the rest of his family has shunned him — and his rep as a sleaze has him down in the dumps.
“The only thing he wants to do is eat,” explained the source, who went on to note that Andrew doesn’t work and has nothing to do besides ride his horses.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, the author of The Park Avenue Diet, speculated that the six-foot prince looks overweight and may be in danger of a slew of health-robbing conditions.
“It wouldn't surprise me if he weighs more than 220 pounds,” Fischer said. “He has abdominal fat, which is a risk factor for 60 illnesses ranging from diabetes to high blood pressure, prostate cancer and lymphoma.”