“The whole situation has exploded into bitterness between the Windsors,” says a royal insider. “Charles is fed up with his younger brother and the disgrace he’s brought on the family. He sees no reason to continue to reward Andrew by allowing him the perk of such a magnificent home.”

Andrew’s friendship with the late American pedophile and teen sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein humiliated the monarchy and led to his late mom, Queen Elizabeth, booting him out of the family and royal businesses.

The Duke of York denies any wrongdoing, but reportedly paid Epstein’s former sex slave Virginia Giuffre an estimated $14 million to quash her lawsuit charging he raped her when she was 17 and the prince was 41 in 2001.