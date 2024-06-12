Defiant Prince Andrew Refuses Brother’s Order to Move Out of Royal Lodge, Triggers Showdown With King
Disgraced Prince Andrew’s refusal to vacate Royal Lodge has turned into a bitter modern-day siege between him and his brother King Charles, who considers the rebuff a rude slap in the face to his royal authority, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In fact, Andrew’s refusal to move out of the historic $40 million residence with 30 rooms and seven bedrooms is being dubbed “the siege of the Royal Lodge” by palace insiders.
“The whole situation has exploded into bitterness between the Windsors,” says a royal insider. “Charles is fed up with his younger brother and the disgrace he’s brought on the family. He sees no reason to continue to reward Andrew by allowing him the perk of such a magnificent home.”
Andrew’s friendship with the late American pedophile and teen sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein humiliated the monarchy and led to his late mom, Queen Elizabeth, booting him out of the family and royal businesses.
The Duke of York denies any wrongdoing, but reportedly paid Epstein’s former sex slave Virginia Giuffre an estimated $14 million to quash her lawsuit charging he raped her when she was 17 and the prince was 41 in 2001.
Sources say the only reason Charles hasn’t booted Andrew from the property is the king’s current concern with his cancer battle and the health of son William’s wife, Kate, who’s also believed to be struggling with the deadly disease.
Meanwhile, Andrew, 64, has been shacking up with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for years in the palace-like three-story home on the Windsor Castle grounds.
Sources say since signing a 75-year lease in 2003, which requires him to maintain the property, the prince has poured millions into renovations and he recently shelled out $25,000 for painting the outside. But Charles, 75, pays for the lodge’s security, housekeepers, gardeners and home improvements, estimated in the millions, which he could soon cut off.
“Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the king may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides, and the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own — which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term,” says the insider.
Charles wants him to move to the smaller, less expensive Frogmore Cottage, a modest 5,000-square-foot residence and previous home of Prince Harry and wife Meghan before they fled to America to spin cash out of their celebrity. And if Andrew doesn’t leave soon, a source close to Charles says the situation will turn ugly as the king will cut off the duke’s allowance.
“It can be done tidily or untidily,” says the source. “It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad. But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke."
“The only question now is when he will realize that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”
Other sources predict the standoff between brothers could get even worse.
“It’s really rather sad, but if it’s a case of who will blink first, then Andrew is going to dig in,” says an insider. “He ain’t going anywhere. He has had a stay of execution with Sarah and the king’s illnesses and he will be hoping Charles won’t want to be seen as vindictive by turfing him out.”
Meanwhile, sources say Andrew is turning into a recluse since he no longer has a royal job or role in the monarchy.
“Andrew cuts an increasingly tragic figure,” reveals a source. “With no discernible role, he spends his days watching television in a darkened room.”