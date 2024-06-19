Matt Gaetz Bombshell: Witness Tells House Ethics Committee That GOP Congressman Once Paid Her for Sex During Drug-fueled Party
A woman recently came forward and told the House Ethics Committee that GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz once paid her for sex during a drug-fueled party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a damning development to come as the House committee continues to investigate potential ethics violations against Gaetz, it was revealed that the committee has interviewed at least six women who attended parties with the Florida congressman over the course of the past decade.
Even more shocking were reports that the six women were shown Venmo payments they received from Gaetz and asked whether those payments were for sexual activities.
That is the bombshell revelation shared by ABC News on Wednesday morning in a shocking report about the House Ethics Committee’s ongoing probe into the embattled GOP congressman.
According to the outlet, almost all the House committee’s witnesses have been subpoenaed – or else agreed to cooperate – in connection to the ongoing ethics investigation into Gaetz.
While some of the women claimed that they were paid to attend sex and drug-fueled parties that Gaetz also purportedly attended, one woman claimed that Gaetz paid her to have sex during at least one of the alleged parties.
Meanwhile, the House committee also announced on Tuesday that it has extended its ongoing ethics probe to include allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.
The committee reportedly subpoenaed Venmo to obtain Gaetz’s Venmo records.
The committee also reportedly subpoenaed the Justice Department to obtain records related to its now-closed sex trafficking investigation into the Florida congressman.
But the House Ethics Committee also announced that it was dropping its investigation into allegations that Gaetz shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and accepted a bribe or improper gratuity.
- 'Standing Back and Standing By': Matt Gaetz Bizarrely Quotes Proud Boys Message in Support of Donald Trump
- Kevin McCarthy Dubs Matt Gaetz the 'Hunter Biden of the Republican Party' and Accuses House Rep. of ‘Buying Coke' and 'Paying Minors for Sex’
- Matt Gaetz Accused of Attending 2017 Party Where Alleged Underage Girl and Drugs Were Seen, Woman's Sworn Statement Claims
Gaetz took to X ahead of the House committee’s announcements on Tuesday to slam the ongoing ethics investigations into him.
He claimed that the ongoing ethics probes “emerged from lies intended solely to smear me” and indicated that the investigations would end with his “exoneration.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations,” Gaetz tweeted on Monday.
“They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way,” he added, “my exoneration.”
As for the mysterious Venmo payments to multiple women, Gaetz previously described them as “generosity to ex-girlfriends.”
“Someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” he said regarding the Venmo matter earlier this year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Ethics Committee first opened its investigation into Gaetz back in May 2023.
The committee reauthorized its ethics probe into the Florida congressman shortly after the DOJ opted not to charge Gaetz in connection to its years-long sex trafficking investigation.