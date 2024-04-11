Rep. Matt Gaetz Accused of Flaunting Nude Photos of Women From Sexual Encounters
Embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been accused of showing off explicit videos on his cell phone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking deep dive into the Republican representative laid out his most shocking accusations and a history of unbecoming behavior.
Gaetz — who is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly paying underage women for sex — reportedly has a long history of flaunting his sexual encounters, according to a report from The Atlantic's Elaine Godfrey.
Erin Scot, a former friend of the congressman, told Godfrey the last time she saw Gaetz was at a mutual friend's wedding before he took office. At the event, Scot claimed Gaetz proudly showed off nude photos of a "recent hookup."
The behavior allegedly continued after Gaetz became a congressman. A former aide claimed they saw him flaunt a video of "a young woman hula-hooping naked."
"He used to walk around the cloakroom showing people porno of him and his latest girlfriend," a former Republican lawmaker told Godfrey. "He’d show me a video, and I’d say, ‘That’s great, Matt.’ Like, what kind of a reaction do you want?"
The alleged video was said to be the same hula-hooping footage.
In addition to allegedly showing off explicit photos from his sexual encounters, Gaetz was said to be a part of a "Points Game" with other local Republican lawmakers while he was a state representative. Points were allegedly awarded for hooking up with women of political status.
Reporter Marc Caputo claimed the system gave "one point for hooking up with a lobbyist, three points for a fellow legislator, six for a married fellow legislator."
According to the report, three individuals alleged Gaetz played the "Points Game" with friends, though none of the sources could confirm Gaetz's "score."
While multiple people were aware of the reported game and the Florida Republican's alleged involvement, Gaetz denied creating it or having any involvement or knowledge of the matter.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Justice Department investigated accusations that Gaetz allegedly paid for sex with women who were reportedly recruited by his once-close friend and former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg.
Greenberg fully cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor in May 2021. He was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.
The Justice Department ultimately decided not to charge Gaetz.