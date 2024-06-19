The 69-year-old Oscar winner has been busy promoting the first part of his epic Civil War passion project and sources say the slamming critics gave it at the Cannes Film Festival still stings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's putting on this bravado and coming up with all these excuses why Hollywood is not on his side. But he's becoming tiresome to everyone, and the pity party just never ends," revealed the snitch. "He complains about working hard and wanting to carve out time off, but he doesn't do it, and the tired beat just goes on."

"Clearly, Kevin's feeling sorry for himself and he's letting the world know and licking his wounds following the savage reviews for Horizon's opening and the sting of his divorce from wife and baby mom Christine Baumgartner. But it's the scorn for the movie that hurts most."