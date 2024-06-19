Kevin's Romance With Jewel Cools: Costner is Said to be Brooding, 'Down in the Dumps'
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is turning into a brooding mope with the flop of his vanity project Horizon movie and fast-fading romance with songbird Jewel, according to sources who say worried pals are telling him to get it together and stop sulking.
"He's no fun anymore. The joy and the spring has gone out of his step," an insider spilled.
The 69-year-old Oscar winner has been busy promoting the first part of his epic Civil War passion project and sources say the slamming critics gave it at the Cannes Film Festival still stings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He's putting on this bravado and coming up with all these excuses why Hollywood is not on his side. But he's becoming tiresome to everyone, and the pity party just never ends," revealed the snitch. "He complains about working hard and wanting to carve out time off, but he doesn't do it, and the tired beat just goes on."
"Clearly, Kevin's feeling sorry for himself and he's letting the world know and licking his wounds following the savage reviews for Horizon's opening and the sting of his divorce from wife and baby mom Christine Baumgartner. But it's the scorn for the movie that hurts most."
Critics blasted Costner's epic as the "dullest cinematic vanity project of the century" and likened it to his 1995 movie bomb, Waterworld, where he played a mutant mariner with gills sailing the mostly ocean-covered Earth following a melting of the polar ice caps, instead of his Oscar-winning hit Dances with Wolves.
- Vain Kevin Costner, 69, Gets Full Re-Do 'to Look Younger' After Shock Divorce
- Kevin Costner Box Office Flop: Star’s $110 Million Self-Funded Flick 'Horizon' Forecast to Make Just $12 Million on Opening Weekend
- Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Emotional 17-Minute Eulogy at Whitney Houston's Funeral: 'They Can Get Over That'
Costner previously said that he took a beating in the press over the Yellowstone producers "not speaking up for me" after reports of behind-the-scenes drama pertaining to his exit.
"They imploded. I had a contract to do five, six and seven. I was contracted to do that," he told Deadline. "There's nothing I could have done to get out of that, nor was I trying to just figure out how, when we started. When we finished, I wanted to do Horizon. It all happened because they shut down one whole season, didn’t tell anybody and I didn’t work for 14 months."
Sources tattle that the close-mouthed star is also in the dumps over his floundering romance with Jewel, 50.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner and the You Were Meant for Me singer first sparked dating rumors after they were seen getting cozy at a celebrity fundraising event in the Caribbean last December. "He insists his romance with Jewel isn't dead in the water, but he's got less time to see her, so it's going nowhere," spilled the insider.