Vain Kevin Costner, 69, Gets Full Re-Do 'to Look Younger' After Shock Divorce

Movie star and beloved cowboy Kevin Costner is going the extra mile when it comes to his appearance post-divorce, according to a sensational report.

Fans noticed what appeared to be bleached blond locks and a thicker hairline when Costner, 69, stepped out to debut the first film in his four-part Western epic Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival just weeks ago in May, RadarOnline.com has learned.