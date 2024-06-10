Your tip
Vain Kevin Costner, 69, Gets Full Re-Do 'to Look Younger' After Shock Divorce

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce photo
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"He fusses over his hair nonstop and is now getting weaves," a source close to the star said.

Jun. 10 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Movie star and beloved cowboy Kevin Costner is going the extra mile when it comes to his appearance post-divorce, according to a sensational report.

Fans noticed what appeared to be bleached blond locks and a thicker hairline when Costner, 69, stepped out to debut the first film in his four-part Western epic Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival just weeks ago in May, RadarOnline.com has learned.

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders said Costner is working on looking his best at all times.

"He fusses over his hair nonstop and is now getting weaves," a source close to the star told The Globe, alleging that he is "dabbling in other beauty treatments like Botox and spray tans to look younger."

"He used to be a wash-and-go guy, but now he spends hours getting ready and obsesses over his hair like crazy," spilled the tipster. "His friends joke he's looking like a scarecrow with the bleached fuzz on top of his head, but he doesn't care, he thinks it looks great."

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce
Source: MEGA

Costner said he "always wanted" to do the Horizon saga and was confident he could still do 'Yellowstone' which didn't work out.

The Hollywood hunk was all smiles with a mustache and soul patch combo during his visit to the South of France and according to the report, "people who've known him for years are razzing him about it, and saying you'd never guess he was a cowboy."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Costner for comment.

The Yellowstone star has been romantically linked to singer Jewel in the wake of his split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who he blasted for her own beauty regimen during their child support war.

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce
Source: MEGA

Sources in the new report claimed Costner now has his own costly budget to boost his confidence post-split.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2024 after 18 years of marriage. The exes wed in Sept. 2004.

"Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis," read docs filed by his legal team obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The Dancing With Wolves star said she allegedly has "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month" and that "the children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does."

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support for the former couple's three kids, claiming the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

A judge ultimately ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support.

