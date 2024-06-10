Vain Kevin Costner, 69, Gets Full Re-Do 'to Look Younger' After Shock Divorce
Movie star and beloved cowboy Kevin Costner is going the extra mile when it comes to his appearance post-divorce, according to a sensational report.
Fans noticed what appeared to be bleached blond locks and a thicker hairline when Costner, 69, stepped out to debut the first film in his four-part Western epic Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival just weeks ago in May, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He fusses over his hair nonstop and is now getting weaves," a source close to the star told The Globe, alleging that he is "dabbling in other beauty treatments like Botox and spray tans to look younger."
"He used to be a wash-and-go guy, but now he spends hours getting ready and obsesses over his hair like crazy," spilled the tipster. "His friends joke he's looking like a scarecrow with the bleached fuzz on top of his head, but he doesn't care, he thinks it looks great."
The Hollywood hunk was all smiles with a mustache and soul patch combo during his visit to the South of France and according to the report, "people who've known him for years are razzing him about it, and saying you'd never guess he was a cowboy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Costner for comment.
The Yellowstone star has been romantically linked to singer Jewel in the wake of his split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who he blasted for her own beauty regimen during their child support war.
- Kevin Costner Box Office Flop: Star’s $110 Million Self-Funded Flick 'Horizon' Forecast to Make Just $12 Million on Opening Weekend
- Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten Emotional 17-Minute Eulogy at Whitney Houston's Funeral: 'They Can Get Over That'
- Dabney Died Happy: ‘9 to 5’ Star Went out With Style After Playing Creeps
Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2024 after 18 years of marriage. The exes wed in Sept. 2004.
"Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis," read docs filed by his legal team obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The Dancing With Wolves star said she allegedly has "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month" and that "the children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does."
Sources in the new report claimed Costner now has his own costly budget to boost his confidence.
As we previously reported, Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support for the former couple's three kids, claiming the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A judge ultimately ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support.