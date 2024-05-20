Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' Drama: 'Scripts Never Came' and He Was Never Defended as Show Resumes Production, Actor Claims
Kevin Costner addressed his shock departure from Yellowstone in a candid interview as his new Western epic Horizon made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, garnering a long-lasting standing ovation that brought tears to his eyes.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Yellowstone resumed filming the second half of its fifth season in Montana after being put on pause due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that widely impacted Hollywood.
The show was notably embroiled in controversy over the past few months amid reports of behind-the-scenes drama between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan that were claimed to be stemming from creative differences.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, fan-favorite Cole Hauser was also hit with an unrelated lawsuit by Sheridan, who accused Hauser of copyright infringement over the logo of a coffee company as part of a dispute that only fueled the rumors of tension on the set of Yellowstone.
Sheridan later filed court documents to drop the lawsuit, this outlet confirmed.
Costner told his side of the story for GQ's Summer Issue, explaining that what transpired between him and showrunners was much simpler than reports made it out to be: He wanted to work and had "felt stymied" in that desire.
"I've always wanted to do this movie," Costner said, noting he was confident that both projects could be done and was always passionate about continuing his role as rancher John Dutton. "And I was doing Yellowstone. I love Yellowstone."
- 'Pains Him': Kevin Costner Allegedly 'Bitter and Far From Happy' About Ex-Wife Christine Dating His Old Friend Josh Connor: Report
- Kevin Costner's 'Obsession' With His Appearance Turning Off New GF Jewel: Report
- Michelle Pfeiffer 'Ready' to Take Over the Reins of 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Due to Matthew McConaughey Failing to Sign on Yet: Report
Costner said that he invested $38 million in Horizon, which has been met with mixed reviews, and was determined to see it to fruition despite going through turmoil in his personal life after his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for a divorce in May 2023.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last October that Costner and Baumgartner were back on speaking terms after finalizing their divorce.
Paramount announced today that production on Yellowstone's remaining episodes is now underway, a development two years after the first half of the season made its debut.
"We very rarely started when we said we would and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner shared about how the scheduling conflict boiled over. "And I was okay with that. I really was. I was okay with it, but it wasn't a trend that could continue for me."
The next episodes chronicle what happens to the characters and Dutton family "amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect."
Costner said that he was keen to help end season five but was unable to because "the scripts never came."
"And so then at one point they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything."
"'Well, if you want to kill me, if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do," the actor explained, although a spokesperson for Paramount refuted his account of this exchange.
Elsewhere in the interview, Costner admitted to feeling slighted over the way he was portrayed, adding, "My big disappointment is I never heard Paramount or 101 really come to my defense and say, 'That's not true. He was going to do three more seasons.'"
"That's really f------ bothered me, that none of them would actually try to set the record straight."
A rep for Paramount issued their own statement, explaining that Costner "has been a big part of Yellowstone's success."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"While we had hoped that we would continue working with him, unfortunately, we could not find a window that worked for him, all the other talent, and our production needs in order to move forward together. We respect that Kevin has prioritized his new film series and we wish him the best."