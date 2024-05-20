"We very rarely started when we said we would and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner shared about how the scheduling conflict boiled over. "And I was okay with that. I really was. I was okay with it, but it wasn't a trend that could continue for me."

The next episodes chronicle what happens to the characters and Dutton family "amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect."

Costner said that he was keen to help end season five but was unable to because "the scripts never came."

"And so then at one point they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything."