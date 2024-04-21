Michelle Pfeiffer 'Ready' to Take Over the Reins of 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Due to Matthew McConaughey Failing to Sign on Yet: Report
Cranky Kevin Costner and meandering Matthew McConaughey are both jockeying for position to be the overlord of Yellowstone, but there's reportedly growing talk Michelle Pfeiffer will knock them both off their pedestals and become the franchise's undisputed cowboy queen.
Insiders revealed Pfeiffer, 65, is gunning to take over the hit western show's spinoff despite her high-profile competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Michelle is primed for big, big things and the mood is the franchise will go a different route and embrace girl power and move with the times," an insider told the National Enquirer.
Despite recent chatter, McConaughey, 54, has yet to sign a deal to star in a Yellowstone spinoff and sources claim bosses are still dragging their feet over his eye-popping $2.5 million per episode fee.
Meanwhile, Costner, 69, clashed with creator Taylor Sheridan over scheduling, but a mole dished, "He's now willing to let bygones be bygones and appear in some capacity in the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season for proper closure of his character."
The source noted, "Matthew's stalling could really cost him and he's still hasn't inked a deal. Kevin's return isn't set in stone either — and he's only going to get a cameo at best, thanks to his hard-line tactics, so the cost is clear for Michelle to take over!"
On Pfeiffer potentially grabbing the spinoff's reins, the mole said, "She's really excited and ready to go."
"Word is, she's very close to a deal and she really wants to do this, unlike her indecisive male counterparts," the source revealed. "Her casting would be a refreshing welcome!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Pfeiffer was one of the hottest leading ladies in the 80s and 90s — as well as an unconventionally smart and sassy sex symbol. Although the Catwoman star has had recent parts in Ant-Man and Maleficent sequels, Yellowstone would be a major coup.
"This will be Michelle's gain, Kevin and Matthew's loss," the insider remarked. "It's the juicy role that has eluded her years!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pfeiffer, McConaughey and Costner's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, producers were said to be getting "antsy" over McConaughey's demands for joining theYellowstone spinoff.
"Matthew and his team know he's the number one creative choice for the post-Kevin version of Yellowstone that's being planned, but Paramount is dragging its feet on his $2.5 million per episode asking price — and there's a real possibility Matthew will just move on," a source dished.
"The expectation was that once the Hollywood strikes ended, sealing the deal would be a quick process but they're really dragging their feet on meeting his demands!"