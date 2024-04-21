Michelle Pfeiffer 'Ready' to Take Over the Reins of 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Due to Matthew McConaughey Failing to Sign on Yet: Report

Cranky Kevin Costner and meandering Matthew McConaughey are both jockeying for position to be the overlord of Yellowstone, but there's reportedly growing talk Michelle Pfeiffer will knock them both off their pedestals and become the franchise's undisputed cowboy queen.

Insiders revealed Pfeiffer, 65, is gunning to take over the hit western show's spinoff despite her high-profile competition, RadarOnline.com has learned.