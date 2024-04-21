15 Celebrities Who Faced Rare or Chronic Illnesses: From Ashton Kutcher's Autoimmune Vasculitis to Selena Gomez's Lupus

Ashton Kutcher went public with his battle with a debilitating autoimmune disease, vasculitis, in 2022, more than a year after he started experiencing symptoms.

In the video clip for an episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, he revealed that he had the "weird, super-rare form" of vasculitis.

"Knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing, knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to like to build it all back up," Kutcher said.

He added, "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone, until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever gonna be able to see again. I don't know if I'm gonna be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm going to be able to walk again. I'm lucky to be alive."