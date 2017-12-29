Cher’s Dying Days: Grieving Diva Facing Relapse Of Killer Virus Crisis

Grieving diva Cher may be knocking at death’s door as her ex-husband Greg Allman’s shocking death continues to plunge the legendary singer’s health into a terrifying downward spiral. Now sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively friends are worried the sorrow and stress will trigger a relapse of the life-threatening Epstein-Barr virus that almost killed her!

“Cher is shattered,” a source revealed. “She’s already pushing herself to the limit with her concert series in Las Vegas — this endless grief may break her.”

Cher, 71, bared her heartache in a series of early morning tweets the day after what would have been the 70th birthday of the rocker who fathered her son Elijah Blue.

PHOTOS: Cher Sails Away From Health Problems With Trip To Italy

“Lying here Listening 2 Gregory sing ‘Song for adam’ & Crying,” she wrote on Twitter on December 9, 2017. “His Voice still has that effect on Me.

“Havent been able to listen to“Laid Back”all the way through & Can Only listen to“Southern Blood “One Track At a Time,” she continued. “My (heart breaks) Every time He Sings, but (thank God) His Voice is still here.”

Southern Blood, released last September, was the 69-year-old’s final album. He died May 27, 2017.

PHOTOS: 300 LBS & Growing! Chaz Bono Killing Himself With Yo-Yo Weight Swings — Top Doc Claims

“Gregg’s womanizing, boozing and drug abuse ripped apart their marriage, but Cher continued to love him,” an insider tells Radar. “She thought Gregg beat liver cancer with a 2010 transplant — and didn’t know the deadly disease returned two years later.”

The source reveals Allman kept the diagnosis secret, so he could keep playing music until the end.

It came as a huge shock when Cher found out last year.

Chastity Becomes Chaz Bono — A Look Back Through The Years

“She reached out, offering her support in his last days, but his death made her realize she, too, is hurtling towards her final curtain,” the source said.

“She’s undergone cutting-edge treatments in Germany in a desperate bid to stop the virus that’s left her bedridden for months, fighting for life. But experts say high stress can trigger the virus — and at 71, we fear the worst for Cher,” says a panicked pal.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, to make matters worse, Cher is shattered over the toxic antics of her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, and on the heels of his dad Allman’s death, the singer feared her eldest was on the verge of a drug relapse.

PHOTOS: Seizures, Chronic Pain & Drug Breakdowns: Inside Prince’s Secret Health Crises

Mark Groubert, a close friend and former life coach of Elijah’s, revealed to Radar earlier this year that Cher has lost her will to live over the 41-year-old’s destructive behavior as she’s in constant fear he’ll get back on opioids after his music legend father’s passing.

“Cher worries constantly about Elijah, and it’s been wreaking havoc on her body for years,” another source spilled.

“Friends are definitely worried it will one day put her in the grave!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.