Celine Dion ‘Can Barely Move’ as She Deals With Incurable Stiff-person Syndrome, Unlikely to Ever Tour Again: Sources

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Celiné Dion’s health problems continue to worsen and sources said she will likely never return to the stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed the 55-year-old entertainer is in far worse shape than she lets on as she battles a nerve disease that turns people into living statues.

“To be honest, she can barely move,” said a source.

Dion, who revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, said she’s working really hard to build back my strength.”

But sources said it’s unlikely she’ll ever be able to tour again. “Celine is in an enormous amount of pain,” said a source. “She has the best medical team money can buy but things aren’t looking good. Her disease is incurable. And as hard she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Dion is moving back to her native Canada after selling off her $30 million Las Vegas mansion.

Dion unloaded her Sin City estate near Caesars Palace — where she welcomed fans to more than 1,100 shows over the last 20 years. The songstress recently canceled a planned international concert.

“Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada,” said the source. “It’s an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis.”

In December, Dion revealed her stiff-person syndrome which causes uncontrollable muscle spasms that create other medical complications — and can cause death within six years of the diagnosis.

As we previously reported, Dion has been leaning on her close friend Shania Twain during the hard times.

Sources revealed, “Celine and Shania have been close for years. They have quietly supported each other and been confidantes for decades.”

“Shania wants Celine to know she is not alone,” said an insider. “Because it’s a lonely struggle to go through, especially when you are trying to keep the fight private.”

