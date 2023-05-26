Celine Dion Cancels Remainder of World Tour as Singer's Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens

"As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now,” Dion said in an emotional video in December. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms I've been having,” she continued. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life – sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

