Celine Dion Cancels Remainder of World Tour as Singer's Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens
Celine Dion was forced to cancel the remainder of her world tour as the singer’s ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome worsens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dion was diagnosed with the rare condition in December 2022 and revealed at the time that the progressive neurological disorder was slowly turning her into a “human statue.”
The 55-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s condition recently grew so severe that Dion was forced to cancel the remaining 42 dates of her Courage World Tour – a tour that was already interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again…and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage,” the singer announced on social media on Friday.
“I'm not giving up,” Dion added, “and I can't wait to see you again!"
Dion’s spokesperson further confirmed that the 42 upcoming shows scheduled between August and October 2023, as well as the shows that were set to begin again in March 2024, have been postponed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dion announced her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.
The condition has reportedly caused “severe and constant” muscle spasms that have prevented the Canadian hitmaker from performing. The diagnosis has also reportedly affected Dion’s vocal cords and her ability to walk.
"As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now,” Dion said in an emotional video in December. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”
"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms I've been having,” she continued. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life – sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."
"I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you,” the singer added. “I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.”
Meanwhile, sources close to the “I’m Alive” singer revealed Dion is still hoping to have a “miracle comeback” in 2024 and that she’s “refusing to accept defeat” amid her ongoing health battle.