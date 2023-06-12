Your tip
Celine Dion Moving Back to Canada After Selling Off $30 Million Las Vegas Mansion as Health Problems Worsen

Source: MEGA
Jun. 12 2023

Celine Dion sold off her Las Vegas mansion and sources said she’s moving back to her native Canada to work on recovering from her dire health situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The singer, 55, unloaded her $30 million Sin City estate near Caesars Palace — where she welcomed fans to more than 1,100 shows over the last 20 years — as she battles stiff-person syndrome.

Celine also canceled her hotly anticipated international concert tour, announcing she can’t beat the rare disorder that’s sidelined her since July 5, 2019. Now she’s heading back to Canada to lick her wounds.

“Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada,” noted a friend. “It’s an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis.”

“Her disease is incurable, and as hard as she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better,” the source said.

In December, Celine announced she’d been diagnosed with the condition, which causes uncontrollable muscle spasms that create other medical complications — and can cause death within six years of the diagnosis.

While she told her fans, “I want you to know I’m not giving up” in announcing her tour cancellation, another pal said Celine has been forced to change her life to reflect her new reality.”

“Celine had been so excited to go on a big world tour this year and next, and then settle in for another Las Vegas residence,” said the pal. “But more and more, it’s doubtful she’ll ever perform on stage again.”

“Given that reality, she’d rather be back home in Quebec, wrapped in the love of her family,” said the source.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Celine has been leaning on her close pal Shania Twain as she works overtime to overcome her struggles.

Sources revealed, “Celine and Shania have been close for years. They have quietly supported each other and been confidantes for decades.”

Celine’s stiff-person syndrome has brought the two closer, sources said. “Shania wants Celine to know she is not alone,” said an insider. “Because it’s a lonely struggle to go through, especially when you are trying to keep the fight private.”

