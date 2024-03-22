Liza Minnelli Sparks Health Concerns After 'Cabaret' Singer is Too Frail to Attend Allan Lazare's Funeral: Report
In a heartbreaking turn of events, legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli, 78, reportedly found herself grappling with the reality of being too frail to attend the funeral of her beloved friend, producer Allan Lazare, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 78-year-old Cabaret star's diminishing health was said to prevent her from traveling across the country for the funeral service.
"Faced with her own health challenges and confined to a wheelchair, Liza was unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to New York City to bid a final farewell to her closest confidant," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
The source added, "Liza is in bad shape."
According to the tipster, Liza "can't travel anymore."
"For her to miss Allan's funeral underscores the toll her health issues have taken — leaving those who know her deeply concerned!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, sources revealed Liza is spending her final days isolated at home with her beloved dogs.
"Liza doesn't leave home much anymore," an insider said of the longtime performer. "She's surrounded by her dogs, her favorite movies and her memories."
The tipster noted Liza is finally taking the time to "focus on herself."
- Liza Minnelli Not Seen in Public for 294 Days: Dementia Fears for Stage Icon, 77, Who is Receiving ‘Round-the-clock’ Care
- Liza Minnelli's Sad Last Days: 77-Year-Old Icon Isolated at Home with 'Her Dogs, Her Favorite Movies and Her Memories'
- ‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
While Liza's health prevented her from attending her close friend's funeral, the source said she's still holding out hope that she can "return to the stage one more time to say goodbye."
Acknowledging her current circumstances, the mole said Liza is determined to make the performance happen, "even if it's in a wheelchair."
Sadly, Liza's inner circle told us she receives "round-the-clock" care — and her friends fear she's losing her battle with dementia.
"Liza often fidgets, her hands shake, and she looks look horrible," the source revealed. "She sometimes doesn’t know who she’s talking to and has a hard time focusing."
Liza hasn't been seen out in public in quite some time — and her last red carpet appearance heightened concerns for her health.
The singer made a special appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards, in which she looked bewildered on stage alongside fellow presenter Lady Gaga.
"Liza rarely leaves the house anymore, so the Oscars were supposed to be such an important moment for her," the tipster said.
Sadly, the night did not go as planned for Liza or producers.
"It turned out horribly, though, when she was brought out in a wheelchair instead of being seated in a producer’s char, as she was expecting. She didn’t want people to remember her that way."