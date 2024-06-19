Divorce War Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus Slams Firerose’s ‘Extreme’ Domestic Abuse Claim, Says She Tried to Reconcile
Country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus recently slammed the domestic abuse claim made by his estranged wife, Firerose, after he filed for divorce earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cyrus also shared an alleged love note penned by Firerose in which she begged the country star to reconcile the relationship amid their divorce.
In the latest development to come after Cyrus, 62, filed for divorce from Firerose, 36, on May 22 after less than one year of marriage, the Australian singer filed a fiery response that accused Cyrus of “extreme” domestic abuse.
Firerose’s counter complaint, which was filed in Tennessee on June 14, accused Cyrus of “unpredictable and volatile” behavior that equated to “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.”
The Australian singer also claimed that her estranged hubby’s behavior was influenced by “persistent drug use” that was “accompanied with the consumption of marijuana.”
Flash forward to Tuesday, and Cyrus refuted Firerose’s bombshell domestic abuse claim. The Achy Breaky Heart singer also revealed the alleged love note that Firerose penned begging Cyrus to reconcile.
“We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight,” the country star’s rep wrote in a statement to Page Six this week.
“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage,” the statement continued.
“When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.”
According to the handwritten note, Firerose begged for Cyrus back just a few days after he filed for divorce.
The After the Storm singer begged Cyrus to “work this out” and asked for a “chance to make this right.”
“I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby,” the handwritten letter, which was obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, read. “Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience.”
“I need you. I love you. I am so sorry,” Firerose continued. “I’m praying with my entire soul that we can find each other again today. I feel completely loss & miss you more than I can explain.”
The Australian singer also wrote that she missed Cyrus “terribly” and that she needed Cyrus “right now more than ever.”
“You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24/7. I miss you terribly,” she wrote. “My heart is shattered & I need my best friend right now more than ever.”
“I don’t want to live without you,” the letter concluded. “Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you by my side.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose – whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges – on May 22. The pair married on October 10, 2023.
The country star reportedly asked the court to grant him an annulment because he claimed that his seven-month marriage to Firerose was “fraudulent.”
Cyrus also asked for a temporary restraining order against Firerose after she allegedly made 37 unauthorized charges to his credit cards following the May 22 divorce petition.