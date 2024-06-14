Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce Turns Nasty: He Asks Judge to Issue a Restraining Order Against Firerose Over 'Fraudulent' Credit Card Charges
The breakup battle between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose took a nasty turn this week as the country star reportedly filed for a restraining order, accusing his soon-to-be ex-wife of making unauthorized charges to his American Express card, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this week, news surfaced that the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 62, had quietly asked a court to annul his seven-month marriage to the Australian singer-songwriter, 37, listing the date of separation as May 22.
A new court filing obtained by In Touch Weekly on Friday revealed that Miley's dad also asked for a temporary restraining order against Firerose. Billy Ray claimed that his ex made 37 unauthorized charges to his credit cards between May 23 and June 7, alleging she spent lavishly on flights and Venmo payments.
He accused her of racking up credit card bills without his permission to make payments including $50k to a law firm, and another $10k to the United States Treasury.
Billy Ray said the couple did not share credit cards or bank accounts, and argued that Firerose was hardly in dire financial straits. He claimed she had more than $500k in liquid and investment assets as well as property in Los Angeles. The father of six filed a motion asking the court to order Firerose to both stop using his cards and pay him back for the charges she allegedly made.
Before he discovered the supposed charges, Billy Ray had reached a temporary support deal with his ex, in which Firerose agreed to leave their home by May 24 in exchange for financial help finding housing.
Per the agreement, Billy Ray was to put up $500 a night for 10 days, as well as $5k a month until either 90 days are up or their annulment is finalized.
The embattled pair met more than a decade ago when Firerose auditioned for Hannah Montana, and they went on to write music together during the pandemic. They got engaged in August 2022, and tied the knot last October.
Less than a year later, however, Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for their sudden split, per court docs obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.
Cyrus reportedly asked the court to grant him the annulment because he claimed the marriage was "fraudulent."
Fans were surprised to learn about the abrupt end to the marriage, after Firerose posted a wedding tribute on Instagram in April, writing in the caption, "6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn't always easy… but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you Lord!"
However, she has since been noticeably absent from Billy Ray's social media pages, and they have unfollowed each other.