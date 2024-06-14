Billy Ray said the couple did not share credit cards or bank accounts, and argued that Firerose was hardly in dire financial straits. He claimed she had more than $500k in liquid and investment assets as well as property in Los Angeles. The father of six filed a motion asking the court to order Firerose to both stop using his cards and pay him back for the charges she allegedly made.

Before he discovered the supposed charges, Billy Ray had reached a temporary support deal with his ex, in which Firerose agreed to leave their home by May 24 in exchange for financial help finding housing.

Per the agreement, Billy Ray was to put up $500 a night for 10 days, as well as $5k a month until either 90 days are up or their annulment is finalized.

