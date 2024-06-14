Jillian Michaels Says She Quit Hollywood Over 'Woke Victimology' and 'Mind-Boggling Laws'
Fitness guru Jillian Michaels said she quit Hollywood over "woke victimology" and "mind-boggling laws," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michaels explained California "got too crazy" for her liking, so she fled her native state for more conservative Florida.
Michaels explained the reason behind her move during an appearance on Wednesday's edition of The Sage Steele Show.
"California got too crazy for me," the fitness expert told Steele.
Michaels claimed the Golden State has gone "too far" for her despite her holding a "million cards" in "woke victimology poker."
"I grew up here. I’m a woman. I’m a gay woman. My mom’s a Jew. My dad’s an Arab. I have a Black kid. And believe it or not, my son is half Latin, even though he doesn’t look like it," Michaels said. "I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker. And when I leave California, maybe you’ve lost your f------ mind. Just maybe!"
"When you have me running from home, maybe it’s gone way too far."
Michaels continued to scrutinize the state's political policies and argued while some things are being decriminalized, state leaders have lost the plot in other regulations.
"Some of these laws that are passing here are absolutely f------ mind boggling. In relation to crime, protecting our kids, like, we’re decriminalizing everything, which arguably I would probably be okay with but we’re not regulating any of it," the fitness guru said.
"So it’s like, okay, you’re gonna decriminalize sex work but only so women can loiter on the streets, not to keep them safe, not to have them pay taxes, not to make them, you know, regularly check for STDs, not to take away the pimps out of the equation."
Michaels branded the state "pure madness" while attacking hormone therapy, among other liberal policies.
"The fact that a 12-year-old child can be put on off-label cancer drugs to irreparably change their body," Michaels continued. "If my son came to me and said, ‘Mom’ — or my daughter — ‘I think I’m trans, I’d say okay, you know, like, you want to dress this way. You want me to call you whatever the heck you want, dress, fine. Explore it. I love you.
"I’m cool, do you as long as we’re safe, but we’re not changing your body until it’s fully developed. I’m sorry. Conversation’s over. Can’t get a f------ tattoo!"