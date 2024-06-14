President John F. Kennedy allegedly took the virginity of a 19-year-old White House intern in his wife Jackie's bed, beginning an 18-month affair that continued up until his assassination in 1963.

The scandal was uncovered in investigative journalist, author, and The Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan 's sensational new book Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed .

During this encounter, Callahan writes, JFK "got [Beardsley] drunk" on daiquiris and took her on a private tour of his home. When they reached his wife Jackie's bedroom, she says, he guided her to the bed and took her virginity.

Afterwards, only four days into her internship, Beardsley allegedly received another call from Power inviting her to an informal gathering at Kennedy's family home.

Kennedy would often host pool parties at the White House attended by young females staffers, and JFK's right-hand man Dave Powers allegedly invited the new 19-year-old intern Mimi Beardsley to join one of them in 1963.

Beardsley also wrote about the experience in another book that she published in 2011, entitled Once Upon a Secret.

Beardsley also wrote about the experience in another book that she published in 2011, entitled Once Upon a Secret. "The next thing I knew he was standing in front of me, his face inches away. He placed both hands on my shoulders and guided me toward the edge of the bed. Slowly, he unbuttoned the top of my shirtdress and touched my breasts. Then he started to pull off my underwear," she recalled.

"I'd always imagined that my first time would be with the man I loved on my wedding night," she wrote. "Could I have done anything to resist President Kennedy? I doubt it."

Beardsley added that she did not feel any guilt or regret over the affair with JFK, who was 26 years older than she was. "I wasn't invading the Kennedys' marriage; I was merely occupying the President's time when his wife was away," she said. "If he wasn't troubled, why should I be?"