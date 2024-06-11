It's Over! Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Divorce From Firerose, Seeking Annulment After 7 Months of Marriage
Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for annulment from his much younger wife, the 35-year-old Australian singer Firerose, after just seven months of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In paperwork submitted in late May and obtained by TMZ, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker, 62, listed their date of separation as May 22 and cited irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for the split.
Cyrus is reportedly asking the court to grant him an annulment for their union, claiming that the marriage was obtained by fraud.
Per the documents, he gave Firerose a deadline of May 24 to leave the house and put up $500 a night for temporary housing for 10 days. He also agreed to pay $5000 month to help her obtain suitable housing until 90 days are up or their divorce is finalized.
Cyrus and Firerose got engaged in August 2022, shortly after Miley's mom Tish filed for divorce after 30 years of marriage in April 2022, and they officially tied the knot on October 23 last year.
The not-so-happy couple met over a decade ago outside the set of Hannah Montana after Firerose auditioned for a part in 2010. They went on to release music together starting in 2021, and Cyrus reportedly had plans for them to become "the next Tim McGraw and Faith Hill."
In April, Firerose posted photos from their wedding on Instagram with the caption, "6 months ago I married this man. 🤍 Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!"
While Cyrus had been posting frequent pictures of Firerose on social media, she has been noticeably absent from his feed since late April, and they no longer follow each other.
This week, Cyrus posted a throwback tribute to his daughter Miley. The two had been estranged ever since Cyrus divorced Tish and began dating Firerose.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer was reportedly disgusted by her dad's new relationship and even tried to talk him out of the wedding.
Firerose was Cyrus' third wife; he was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991 and Tish from 1993 to 2023. Cyrus and Tish share children Miley, Noah, and Braison together.
Tish has also moved on since the divorce, marrying Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August — despite rumors that he had been romantically involved with her daughter Noah, causing another big rift in the family.