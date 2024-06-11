Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for annulment from his much younger wife, the 35-year-old Australian singer Firerose, after just seven months of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In paperwork submitted in late May and obtained by TMZ, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker, 62, listed their date of separation as May 22 and cited irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for the split.