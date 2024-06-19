Taylor's Anguish at Matty Healy's Engagement: She Wonders 'Why' He 'Couldn't Change Sooner'

That was fast! Less than a year after his fling with Taylor Swift — which inspired an album full of songs — Matty Healy popped the question to model Gabbriette Bechtel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” his mother, Denise Welch, revealed on June 12. “She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

While Taylor has also moved on with NFL tight end Travis Kelce, 34, hearing the news that her bad boy ex was suddenly willing to commit to someone else stung.