Taylor's Anguish at Matty Healy's Engagement: She Wonders 'Why' He 'Couldn't Change Sooner'
That was fast! Less than a year after his fling with Taylor Swift — which inspired an album full of songs — Matty Healy popped the question to model Gabbriette Bechtel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” his mother, Denise Welch, revealed on June 12. “She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”
While Taylor has also moved on with NFL tight end Travis Kelce, 34, hearing the news that her bad boy ex was suddenly willing to commit to someone else stung.
“Matty’s engagement shocked her,” a source confirmed, “He certainly wasn’t the settling down type when Taylor was dating him.”
The pop star, 34, and the 1975 frontman, 35, were hot and heavy from April to June of 2023, despite many thinking that Matty — who’s battled drug addiction and been accused of racist, xenophobic and homophobic behavior — wasn’t a good match.
The pair were first linked in 2014, and went public with their rekindled romance in Spring 2023. Swift faced backlash after Healy's comments about pornography and alleged racist jokes he made about Ice Spice on podcasts resurfaced.
Then, he ghosted Taylor, and three months later, the rocker was spotted kissing Gabbriette, 26.
“Part of Taylor wonders why Matty couldn’t change sooner,” the source said, “But she really is in love with Travis and hopes Matty has found true happiness as well."
This past April, Healy's family responded to rumors that he had inspired several songs on Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans wondered whether the pop star was taking digs at Healy in title track "The Tortured Poets Department," as well as "Guilty as Sin?," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit / Who the f--- was that guy? /You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like," Swift sang on "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
Debbie Dedes, Denise's sister, told Daily Mail, "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that," Healy's aunt added, "As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."