Detectives Investigating Matthew Perry’s OD Death Seize iPhone and Laptop From His Celeb Friend at L.A. Sober Living Residence

Detectives investigating who gave Matthew Perry the fatal dose of ketamine that killed him have questioned a “person of interest” — a famous household name married to an A-List actor — in a dramatic twist in a multi-pronged law enforcement probe.

RadarOnline.com has learned the LAPD, who launched a bombshell criminal probe with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in May, has made “significant progress” in its investigation, according to a source with knowledge of the case.