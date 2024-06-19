Detectives Investigating Matthew Perry’s OD Death Seize iPhone and Laptop From His Celeb Friend at L.A. Sober Living Residence
Detectives investigating who gave Matthew Perry the fatal dose of ketamine that killed him have questioned a “person of interest” — a famous household name married to an A-List actor — in a dramatic twist in a multi-pronged law enforcement probe.
RadarOnline.com has learned the LAPD, who launched a bombshell criminal probe with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in May, has made “significant progress” in its investigation, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
Officers recently executed a search warrant and seized an iPhone and a laptop from a woman’s room at a sober living residence in Los Angeles.
The woman who owned the devices was later questioned and released without charge, the source said.
Perry, the 54-year-old former star of the television sitcom Friends, was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28 last year.
His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.
According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.
But the medical examiner said that his last treatment a week-and-a-half earlier wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood when he was found unconscious.
The woman catapulted into the criminal investigation is said to be a household name because of her marriage to an A-lister and told investigators she would never do anything to hurt Perry, the “man she considered a friend,” according to In Touch.
“They leaned on each other,” an insider said.
“She’s been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she’s involved or not.”
She has been described as a “celebrity in her own right” who met Perry in rehab where they formed an unexpected friendship.
She was in “total shock” and had “no idea what the search warrant was about” when authorities arrived at her sober living house, which she’d entered after her latest rehab stint.
She was not arrested, voluntarily answered police questions and has been described as “completely cooperative.”
The actor discussed his ketamine use in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before his devastating passing.
“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry, who underwent therapy with a synthetic form of ketamine, wrote regarding the drug.
“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”