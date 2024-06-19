Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
Exclusive Details

Detectives Investigating Matthew Perry’s OD Death Seize iPhone and Laptop From His Celeb Friend at L.A. Sober Living Residence

detectives matthew perry death seize iphone laptop celeb friend
Source: MEGA

Detectives investigating who gave Matthew Perry the fatal dose of ketamine that killed him have questioned a “person of interest."

By:

Jun. 19 2024, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Detectives investigating who gave Matthew Perry the fatal dose of ketamine that killed him have questioned a “person of interest” — a famous household name married to an A-List actor — in a dramatic twist in a multi-pronged law enforcement probe.

RadarOnline.com has learned the LAPD, who launched a bombshell criminal probe with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in May, has made “significant progress” in its investigation, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Article continues below advertisement
detectives matthew perry death seize iphone laptop celeb friend
Source: MEGA

The LAPD has made "significant progress" in its investigation.

Officers recently executed a search warrant and seized an iPhone and a laptop from a woman’s room at a sober living residence in Los Angeles.

The woman who owned the devices was later questioned and released without charge, the source said.

Perry, the 54-year-old former star of the television sitcom Friends, was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28 last year.

His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
detectives matthew perry death seize iphone laptop celeb friend
Source: MEGA

Officers executed a search warrant and seized an iPhone and a laptop from a woman’s room at a sober living residence in Los Angeles.

According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.

But the medical examiner said that his last treatment a week-and-a-half earlier wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood when he was found unconscious.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman catapulted into the criminal investigation is said to be a household name because of her marriage to an A-lister and told investigators she would never do anything to hurt Perry, the “man she considered a friend,” according to In Touch.

“They leaned on each other,” an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
detectives matthew perry death seize iphone laptop celeb friend
Source: MEGA

The person of interest was described as a a famous household name who is married to an A-List actor.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

“She’s been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she’s involved or not.”

She has been described as a “celebrity in her own right” who met Perry in rehab where they formed an unexpected friendship.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

She was in “total shock” and had “no idea what the search warrant was about” when authorities arrived at her sober living house, which she’d entered after her latest rehab stint.

She was not arrested, voluntarily answered police questions and has been described as “completely cooperative.”

Article continues below advertisement
detectives matthew perry death seize iphone laptop celeb friend
Source: MEGA

The late "Friends" star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28, 2023.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28, 2023. The beloved Friends star was declared dead shortly after.

The actor discussed his ketamine use in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before his devastating passing.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry, who underwent therapy with a synthetic form of ketamine, wrote regarding the drug.

“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.