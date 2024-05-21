Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death: Authorities Launch Investigation Into Person Who Provided 'Friends' Star With Deadly Drug
An ongoing investigation is being carried out to determine the origin of the ketamine that played a role in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come months after Perry was found dead in his hot tub in October 2023, authorities are reportedly focused on uncovering who provided the deadly drug and the circumstances surrounding it.
According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the current inquiry has been ongoing for several months with both local police and the DEA involved in the investigation.
However, the exact progress of the probe remains unclear at this point.
Also surprising was the report that key individuals in Hollywood have been interviewed as part of the investigation – although their identities were not disclosed.
While the specific sources of the drug remain unknown, individuals with a history of drug use or abuse have reportedly been approached for information.
Those individuals could potentially lead investigators to the original source of the ketamine, according to TMZ. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tragic incident unfolded on October 28, 2023 when Perry was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades residence.
Emergency responders arrived on the scene following a cardiac arrest call but were unable to revive the actor. They pronounced him dead at the scene. He was only 54.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Initially suspected to be a drowning accident, the toxicology report revealed that Perry had succumbed to the acute effects of ketamine.
Despite undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety in the days leading up to his demise, it was determined that the ketamine found in his system at the time of death was not from the prescribed treatment.
Perry’s Friends co-stars came together shortly after the actor’s devastating death in October to share a joint statement regarding his sudden passing.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow said in the joint statement following the news of Perry’s death.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Flash forward to this past weekend, and Courteney Cox claimed that she was frequently visited by the ghost of her late Friends co-star.
"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," Cox said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."