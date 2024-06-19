Furious Gisele’s Rage at Tom Over Netflix Roast: ‘He Basically Sold out his Family for an Easy Paycheck’

Gisele Bündchen wasn't thrilled with Tom Brady over his Netflix roast — and insiders claimed the supermodel felt her ex-husband "sold out his family" for a quick buck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It wasn't hard to see why the Brazilian beauty felt slighted by the comedian special, as their divorce was the subject for several jokes made by top celebrities featured on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in May.