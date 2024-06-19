Your tip
Furious Gisele’s Rage at Tom Over Netflix Roast: ‘He Basically Sold out his Family for an Easy Paycheck’

Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen found ex Tom Brady's Netflix roast no laughing matter.

Jun. 19 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen wasn't thrilled with Tom Brady over his Netflix roast — and insiders claimed the supermodel felt her ex-husband "sold out his family" for a quick buck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It wasn't hard to see why the Brazilian beauty felt slighted by the comedian special, as their divorce was the subject for several jokes made by top celebrities featured on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in May.

Source: MEGA

Tom and Gisele's divorce was the subject of several jokes during the roast.

Forty days after Tom announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, the quarterback shocked fans — and his family — when he signed on to play another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time, it was widely reported that the surprising decision to return to the football field contributed to his divorce from Gisele.

Comedian Kevin Hart played up to reports in his jokes at the roast, telling the crowd, "When you got a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f--- you gotta do."

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Gisele is 'still furious' with her ex for not taking 'his children's feelings into consideration.'

While the audience was laughing — and Tom collected a $22 million paycheck over the Netflix special — Gisele didn't find the material funny.

"Tom's roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," an insider told us. "She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children's feelings into consideration."

The tipster noted, "The hurt he's caused his family isn't going away anytime soon."

Adding to frustrations is the fact that the Super Bowl winner isn't exactly hurting for money. The former New England Patriots QB signed a $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox to serve as an NFL commentator starting in the fall of 2024.

Tom also recently completed a merger of his nutrition company, TB12, and apparel brand, Brady, with the activewear company NoBull, making him the number two shareholder.

Source: MEGA

Tipsters noted 'the hurt' Tom inflicted with the roast 'isn't going away anytime soon.'

While Tom was busy cashing checks from his multiple ventures, including his Netflix paycheck, his children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — had to endure jokes about their mother.

During the roast, Gisele was the subject of jokes suggesting she had an affair with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

"How did you not see the coming?" Hart jokingly asked. "Eight f------ karate classes a day and she's still a white belt!"

Source: MEGA

Tom's ex Bridget Moynahan even reached out to Gisele to apologize for the brutal roast.

Sources said brutal jokes aimed at Tom's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan during the roast even prompted her to reach out to Gisele to commiserate.

"She feels bad for Gisele and the kids and told her so," the mole explained. "They both agree that Tom was inconsiderate and careless and absolutely put them in the line of fire."

Tom wasn't completely unaware at the brutality of the roast and backlash it caused his family. After the special aired, the seven-time Super Bowl winner admitted he regretted jokes made about his ex-wife and family while acknowledging the "bittersweet" experience.

Still, insiders said the half-apology wasn't enough to appease Gisele. "He's trying to make it up to the kids, Gisele and Bridget, but it's an uphill battle."

"Nothing he says or does can fix the damage."

