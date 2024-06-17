Tom Brady's broadcasting debut at the United Football League championship game was met by a "booing" crowd of St. Louis fans, still bitter from the ex-footballer's 2002 Super Bowl defeat of their beloved Rams, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The retired New England Patriots quarterback, 46, kicked off his new stint as an NFL commentator in the FOX broadcast booth on Sunday, and the chorus of disapproval came as he took the UFL stage to hand the MVP Trophy to Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez. The Stallions beat the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0, securing the team's third straight UFL title.