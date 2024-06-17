Your tip
Tom Brady Roasted: St. Louis Crowd Erupts Into 'Boos' During Ex-NFL Star's Broadcast Debut as Gisele Spends Father's Day With BF Joaquim

Jun. 17 2024

Tom Brady's broadcasting debut at the United Football League championship game was met by a "booing" crowd of St. Louis fans, still bitter from the ex-footballer's 2002 Super Bowl defeat of their beloved Rams, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The retired New England Patriots quarterback, 46, kicked off his new stint as an NFL commentator in the FOX broadcast booth on Sunday, and the chorus of disapproval came as he took the UFL stage to hand the MVP Trophy to Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez. The Stallions beat the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0, securing the team's third straight UFL title.

During Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002, a 24-year-old Brady launched himself to football stardom as he led the New England Patriots to a stunning victory over the St. Louis Rams. Though the team has since moved to Los Angeles, the defeat apparently still stings for locals more than two decades later.

Before Sunday's game, Brady chatted with former Rams QB Kurt Warner, who has questioned the legitimacy of the Patriots’ win due to the Spygate scandal.

But despite the blowback, a Patriots article citing social media reactions called Brady "phenomenal in the booth, putting his football knowledge on display."

tom brady refuses take responsibility gisele bundchen split boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX in 2022, joining announcer Kevin Burkhardt for weekly NFL broadcasts. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last February, Brady postponed the gig until September as he fought to win back his supermodel ex-wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen: the mother of their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom was putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” an insider spilled. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”

The Patriots GOAT sparked ridicule as well as rumors of a downward spiral when he posted an Instagram selfie in his underwear last year. A source said that he "wanted Gisele to see what she was missing but wound up just embarrassing himself!"

“Without football to lose himself in anymore, he’s feeling lonely and abandoned,” the insider said. Brady's NFL colleagues pulled no punches as they mocked the post, like his former teammate Matt Cassel, who tweeted, “When does your Depends line drop?”

tom brady refuses take responsibility gisele bundchen split boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has reportedly refused to take responsibility for ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s sudden split from her fitness trainer boyfriend.

After Bundchen's alleged split from Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente earlier this month, sources close to Brady said the ex-QB was taking “no blame” for the breakup.

The former footballer taking the fall for the split was a "cop out," the insiders claimed, particularly after the recent The Roast of Tom Brady Netflix special.

Bündchen was seen spending time with Valente on Father's Day with both her kids Benjamin and Vivian in tow as they went paddleboarding.

