Strange Bedfellows: Mad Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea's Kim Jong Un as International Concerns Grow Over Potential Military Alliance
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit North Korea’s Kim Jong Un this week as international concerns continue to grow regarding a potential military alliance between the two despotic nations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Putin faces increasing pressure from the West over his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Russian leader announced that he would visit North Korea for a two-day trip starting on Tuesday.
The visit would mark Putin’s first time back in North Korea in 24 years, and he and Kim are expected to discuss a potential alliance as both nations face increasing pressure from the West.
Also shocking were reports that Putin and Kim may arrange an arms agreement that would see Pyongyang provide Moscow with ammunition to continue Russia’s ongoing assault against Ukraine.
In exchange, Moscow would reportedly provide Pyongyang economic assistance and technology transfers to help enhance the threat already posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program against the West.
“There is never enough ammunition in a war,” Andrei Lankov, an expert on North Korea, told the Associated Press this week. “There is a great demand for them.”
“The list of countries willing to welcome Putin is shorter than ever, but for Kim Jong Un, this visit is a victory,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor in South Korea's capital, added.
“Not only does the summit upgrade North Korea’s status among countries standing against the U.S.-led international order, but it also helps bolster Kim’s domestic legitimacy,” Easley also noted.
“Russia cannot replace China economically,” he explained, “but increasing cooperation with Moscow shows that Pyongyang has options.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Putin’s upcoming visit to North Korea would mark the Russian leader’s first time back to the nation since July 2000 when he made a visit to meet with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.
Putin also announced that he would visit Vietnam to meet with several leaders from the Vietnamese Communist Party following his two-day trip to Pyongyang.
The Russian leader is expected to meet with President To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to discuss “prospects for the continued development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in the trade and economy, scientific and technology, and humanitarian fields.”
Meanwhile, the United States has since condemned Putin’s planned visit to North Korea and Vietnam later this week.
A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Vietnam emphasized that “no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression” because it could “normalize Russia’s blatant violations of international law.”
“As Russia continues to seek international support to sustain its illegal and brutal war against Ukraine, we reiterate that no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities,” the U.S. Embassy spokesperson told the Associated Press.
“If he is able to travel freely, it could normalize Russia’s blatant violations of international law and inadvertently send the message that atrocities can be committed in Ukraine and elsewhere with impunity,” the spokesperson continued, “worsening human suffering, and prolonging the path to sustainable peace and justice.”