Father's Day Scare: Carrie Underwood's Nashville Home Catches Fire, Family and Pets 'Unharmed'
Fire crews sprung into action and extinguished a blaze at Carrie Underwood's Nashville residence when she and her loved ones were home on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The local fire department was dispatched to a fire alarm around 9:42 PM on Father’s Day for a call that was later upgraded to a structure fire, according to reports.
"Crews from all eight of our stations responded," officials posted via X, formerly Twitter. "Fairview Fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house."
Firefighters stayed at the location for additional time since the flames kept flaring back up in hot spots.
The cause of the blaze is still being investigated; although Dinah Wade, a spokesperson with Williamson County Fire and Rescue, revealed that its believed an off-road UTV caught fire and spread to the former American Idol star's garage.
"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," Underwood's rep said in a statement on Monday. "There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."
One of those pets "would not leave the homeowner's side," Wade told The Tennessean.
Underwood posted a photo with two of her animals on Sunday morning, captioned, "Sheep selfie with Gray and Gary."
The country singer and husband Mike Fisher have been married since July 2010 and share two sons together. Underwood previously said they balance each other out as a couple.
"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house… I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them."
More recently, the performer shared a few snaps from a fun-filled outing with her youngest son, Jacob.
"Took the little man to @sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time! We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day!" she gushed on June 2. "This season of life flies by way too fast. I'm glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!"