"Crews from all eight of our stations responded," officials posted via X, formerly Twitter. "Fairview Fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house."

Firefighters stayed at the location for additional time since the flames kept flaring back up in hot spots.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated; although Dinah Wade, a spokesperson with Williamson County Fire and Rescue, revealed that its believed an off-road UTV caught fire and spread to the former American Idol star's garage.