'Put Each Other First!': Country Star George Strait Played 'Marriage Counselor' to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Country star George Strait knows a thing or two about having a lasting marriage and "swooped in to save the day" after pal Carrie Underwood's union with Mike Fisher hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rumors have swirled that her relationship with the former hockey stud has been "on thin ice" as she struggled to balance her busy touring schedule and family life.
"The tables have turned," spilled one insider. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
RadarOnline.com has learned it is now being claimed the Amarillo by Morning crooner stepped in to play marriage counselor because he felt confident that Carrie and Mike could work through whatever issues they were facing behind closed doors.
"George gave them advice and helped," dished an insider. "He should know. He's been happily married to his wife, Norma, for over 50 years."
As for his approach, it was claimed George "was tough" on them both and told them they've "got to work on it and put each other first." Plus, he told the longtime pair not to get "distracted by the outside world because what matters most is right here," said the tipster.
The American Idol winner and athlete have been married for 13 years, having recently celebrated the anniversary of their July 2010 nuptials.
- 'It's a Serious Turnoff': Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Begging' Workout-'Obsessed' Singer to Stop Bulking Up
- Carrie Underwood's Marriage 'On Thin Ice' As Country Star Struggles To Balance Tour & Family
- 'The Kids Miss Their Mom': Carrie Underwood Struggling With 'Mommy Guilt' On Months-Long Tour
As for George, he and his high school sweetheart eloped in Mexico in December 1971. They share two children.
Insiders said that Carrie and Mike, who are parents to sons Isaiah and Jacob, have turned over a new leaf and are ready to renew their vows in a show of dedication to their romance following the tough-love talks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Carrie is set on marrying Mike all over again and she wants George to be part of the ceremony," said the source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carrie Underwood and George Strait for comment.
If she does plan another ceremony, the Cowboy Casanova starlet may have to just work around a few scheduled dates for George, who has upcoming summer gigs including one at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on August 5. He also two huge concerts lined up at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 17 and 18.