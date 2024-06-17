Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Held 'Secret Meetings' at Couple's $22 Million Mansion to Save Marriage Prior to 'Haunting' U.S. Open Loss

The news follows McIlroy's devastating loss at the U.S. Open on Sunday, June 16, in which he fell short of earning his elusive fifth major title by fumbling two crucial putts.

PGA star Rory McIlro y and wife Erica Stoll held "secret meetings" at their Florida home for weeks before the professional golfer called off their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sunday's final round at the U.S. Open marked what could have been for McIlroy, who had been dealing with the fallout of his marriage in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

After the shocking news that his divorce had been called off in the days before the start of the tournament, McIlroy appeared to be on top in life and his game once again. However, his hopes of hoisting his fifth major title came crashing down when he missed two crucial putts that would have secured his victory.

While commentating the U.K.'s Sky Sports, six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo noted, "That's going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses."