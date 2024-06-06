Golf Sensation Rory McIlroy's Soon-to-Be Ex-Wife Misses Crucial Deadline in Divorce Battle
Rory McIlroy's estranged wife, Erica Stoll, missed a pressing court deadline which may in turn allow the court to grant the PGA tour golf star a default divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stoll had a 20-day window to reply to a motion after the athlete filed for divorce in Florida last month, but she did not by Sunday's cutoff.
Stoll was served at their Florida residence on May 13.
A representative with the Palm Beach County Clerk's office confirmed they did not get any response from Stoll during that vital time period in an update to Daily Mail on June 5.
McIlroy can now file a motion for a default judgment in his favor, per Florida statutes, which would mean that Stoll would forfeit the right to argue or contest any of McIlroy's terms post-split.
As we previously reported, McIlroy pulled the plug on their marriage just days before the start of the PGA Championship, citing that their union was "irretrievably broken."
The now exes first crossed paths during the Ryder Cup in 2012, and began dating two years later.
McIlroy and Stoll tied the knot in 2017 and share one daughter, Poppy, born in September 2020.
The golf star submitted the shocking divorce documents one day after he won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, his second straight PGA Tour win which marked the 26th of his career.
Listed on his court docs was none other than attorney Thomas Sasser, who also represented fellow PGA star Tiger Woods in his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.
The filing noted the former couple "entered into a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement on March 7, 2017."
"In any case, if you don't file a response or a response of pleading, you're going to be defaulted," legal expert Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly. "The judge will only hear one side of the case and if you don't defend yourself, that's how you get a default to judgment."
"You could lose custody, you could lose property, you could get a judgment against you, and people can enforce it by garnishing your wages, taking your property," the legal expert explained, revealing why a filing from Stoll was critical. "It is very important in any type of case, civil, criminal, family law for served with papers, hire a lawyer and make sure you respond."