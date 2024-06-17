'Jeopardy!' Champ Arrested at Elite New York School as District Attorney Probes Explicit Photos Scandal
A math teacher who was a former Jeopardy! contestant has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation that "dates back to January 2024" into explicit images shared online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Winston Nguyen was cuffed "in front of a crowd of students" at St. Ann's School in Brooklyn Heights last Thursday, eyewitnesses said.
The ex-con was released on Saturday. RadarOnline.com should note that Nguyen wasn't charged, but is being investigated by the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.
"We are awaiting a decision from the Brooklyn DA's office regarding charges against Mr Nguyen," his lawyer, Frank Rothman, told The New York Post in a statement provided via email. "We are expecting some movement in the near future."
A spokeswoman for the school told The Daily Beast that Winston "is a suspect in an ongoing investigation related to the dissemination of intimate images via social media."
"Upon his arrest on Thursday he was immediately placed on leave by the school and he remains on leave," the spokesperson clarified.
Head of School Kenyatte Reid, where Nguyen has been teaching since 2020, also stated that he's barred from contacting anyone in the school community and from visiting the school for the time being, revealing the DA's office asked any "families with information related to Winstons conduct or any suspicious activity on Snapchat or any social media" to come forward.
"This incident is very disturbing to all of us," Reid shared in an update. "We pride ourselves on our amazing faculty and a learning environment rooted in trust."
Nguyen has been embroiled in controversy before as the former game show contestant was charged in 2017 with siphoning a large sum from an elderly couple to bankroll a lavish lifestyle while working as the couple's home health aide.
Nguyen later shamed the Department of Corrections conditions during his jail stint, even calling into a radio show to speak with Mayor Bill de Blasio.
He also filed a lawsuit against the city's Department of Correction Commissioner over Rikers Island allegedly censoring newspapers and failing to provide socks and underwear.
"What in the actual hell? How did we get here?" one school parent remarked amid the latest scandal. "What does the vetting process look like? What does the background process look like?"
St. Ann's, however, revealed they conducted a comprehensive background check that includes criminal records during the hiring process.