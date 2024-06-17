Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' Champ Arrested at Elite New York School as District Attorney Probes Explicit Photos Scandal

jeopardy champ arrested at elite new york school as district attorney probes explicit photos scandal pp
Source: jeopardy/youtube

"We are awaiting a decision from the Brooklyn DA's office regarding charges against Mr Nguyen," his lawyer said.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A math teacher who was a former Jeopardy! contestant has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation that "dates back to January 2024" into explicit images shared online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Winston Nguyen was cuffed "in front of a crowd of students" at St. Ann's School in Brooklyn Heights last Thursday, eyewitnesses said.

Article continues below advertisement
jeopardy con arrested jeopardy youtube
Source: jeopardy/youtube

"Upon his arrest on Thursday he was immediately placed on leave by the school and he remains on leave," the school spokesperson revealed.

The ex-con was released on Saturday. RadarOnline.com should note that Nguyen wasn't charged, but is being investigated by the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

"We are awaiting a decision from the Brooklyn DA's office regarding charges against Mr Nguyen," his lawyer, Frank Rothman, told The New York Post in a statement provided via email. "We are expecting some movement in the near future."

A spokeswoman for the school told The Daily Beast that Winston "is a suspect in an ongoing investigation related to the dissemination of intimate images via social media."

Article continues below advertisement
jeopardy champion winaton nguyen
Source: jeopardy/youtube

The ex-con was released on Saturday.

Article continues below advertisement

"Upon his arrest on Thursday he was immediately placed on leave by the school and he remains on leave," the spokesperson clarified.

Head of School Kenyatte Reid, where Nguyen has been teaching since 2020, also stated that he's barred from contacting anyone in the school community and from visiting the school for the time being, revealing the DA's office asked any "families with information related to Winstons conduct or any suspicious activity on Snapchat or any social media" to come forward.

"This incident is very disturbing to all of us," Reid shared in an update. "We pride ourselves on our amazing faculty and a learning environment rooted in trust."

MORE ON:
Jeopardy
Article continues below advertisement
jeopardy handout
Source: handout

RadarOnline.com should note that Nguyen wasn't charged, but is being investigated by the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

Article continues below advertisement

Nguyen has been embroiled in controversy before as the former game show contestant was charged in 2017 with siphoning a large sum from an elderly couple to bankroll a lavish lifestyle while working as the couple's home health aide.

Nguyen later shamed the Department of Corrections conditions during his jail stint, even calling into a radio show to speak with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Article continues below advertisement
jeopady sign
Source: jeorpady

Nguyen was previously charged with siphoning a large sum from an elderly couple.

Article continues below advertisement

He also filed a lawsuit against the city's Department of Correction Commissioner over Rikers Island allegedly censoring newspapers and failing to provide socks and underwear.

"What in the actual hell? How did we get here?" one school parent remarked amid the latest scandal. "What does the vetting process look like? What does the background process look like?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

St. Ann's, however, revealed they conducted a comprehensive background check that includes criminal records during the hiring process.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.