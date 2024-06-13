Desperate 'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings 'Willing to Take a Pay Cut' to Avoid Being 'Replaced'
What is ... desperate?
Ken Jennings is reportedly willing to forego a major pay cut if it means securing his spot as the host of Jeopardy! for decades to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jennings — who won over $2.5 million in a historic 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy! – is apparently willing to sacrifice his own salary to ensure he remains the top dog at the game show.
Sources claim Jennings has made it clear to the game show's executives that he intends to host for years to come, much like his predecessor Alex Trebek, who commanded the show from 1984 until his death in 2020.
In the wake of Trebek's death, Jennings shared hosting duties with Mayim Bialik, until she was unceremoniously axed in late 2023. At the time, Jennings and Bialik were earning $4 million as co-hosts, which is believed to still be his salary; however, sources claim he's willing to reduce his income for job security.
"Jeopardy! is Ken's religion; he lives it, and he breathes it, and despite all the outside pressures, he's not going to mess this up," an insider dished to the U.S.Sun.
"He’s proud to have worked his way into this position and believes he has what it takes to make it last for decades to come," the tipster added.
"Of course, he acknowledges that nobody could ever fill the shoes of Alex Trebek, an icon and someone Ken himself looked up to as a personal hero."
The source noted that Jennings "really wants more than anything is to stick around and make this position work for the long run," even if that meant "making less money to ensure his longevity, you can bet your life he’d be game."
"This isn’t all about the money," the mole noted. "It’s a way of life for Ken and then some. He’s in it for the long run and to secure his status in the show’s history."
At the end of Trebek's run as Jeopardy! host, he earned $10 annually, more than double Jennings' current salary — and for good reason. For 36 years Trebek served as the face of one of Sony's most lucrative programs.
With the torch being passed to Jennings, he's said to be eager to take on the high task of cementing himself in game show history for a second time.
"Jeopardy! is Sony's cash cow, and it's as financially important to them as 'Breaking Bad' was, even though it makes ten times the money," the source explained. "Now that Ken is in the center of the action, everything has changed."
"For one, they're not paying Mayim her huge co-hosting salary anymore. The show is instantly a lot more profitable than it was when she was hanging around," the insider continued. "Two, they are absolutely gassing up Ken and trying to fill him with confidence about the massive journey ahead, about keeping this show on for another 25 years."
"But this is a path filled with pitfalls. It’s crazy and it's a leap of faith but Ken wants this gig and has stiffened his backbone to deliver his best work."