Desperate 'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings 'Willing to Take a Pay Cut' to Avoid Being 'Replaced'

Jennings — who won over $2.5 million in a historic 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy! – is apparently willing to sacrifice his own salary to ensure he remains the top dog at the game show.

Sources claim Jennings has made it clear to the game show's executives that he intends to host for years to come, much like his predecessor Alex Trebek, who commanded the show from 1984 until his death in 2020.