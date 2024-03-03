Ken Jennings' Ego Causing a Stir at 'Jeopardy!' After Being Named Full-Time Host: Report
Ken Jennings' confidence after being named full-time host of Jeopardy! has gone "straight to his head," according to a sensational report which said his ego is ruffling feathers on-set.
Insiders said that "his britches are bigger than ever, and they were pretty big before," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He complains when his suits don't fit, even when he's up and down on the scale," alleged tipsters who claim that his antics have been causing quite a stir. "He wants more makeup, then says it's too much. He gets mad when people don't laugh at his jokes. He carries a grudge."
His co-workers were "sorry to see" Mayim Bialik go, the National Enquirer reported.
The Big Bang Theory actress said she was deeply grateful for the experience back in December, announcing that she would no longer appear on the game show Sony had informed her of its decision to have just one host for the forthcoming season.
Prior to her exit, Bialik and Jennings split hosting responsibilities but she notably appeared as a solo host on the inaugural season of Celebrity Jeopardy!
The star had also taken a hiatus after declaring her support for the Hollywood writers' strike.
Jennings was, of course, pleased to be offered the full-time role when execs contacted him, added the sources. "He thinks he deserves the job."
"He keeps carrying on like he's the savior of the show," per the report.
RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
Jennings has taken over the reins for Bialik in the wake of the death of long-time host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. Trebek was 80.
Jennings previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Bialik's departure took him off guard. "I loved working with my Mayim and I'm gonna miss her," Jennings told the outlet.
"I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it. But on my end, I'm just a fan of Jeopardy and I'm always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."
"I loved growing up with Jeopardy where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it's impossible to fill those shoes," Jennings added. "But it's such an honor."