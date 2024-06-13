Your tip
Moving On: Bijou Phillips Spotted Kissing New BF Jamie Mazur After Divorce From Incarcerated Danny Masterson

"Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time," an insider said.

Jun. 13 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Bijou Phillips and her new boyfriend, Jamie Mazur, were spotted on an afternoon stroll in New York City's Central Park, marking the first time the newfound couple have been pictured publicly.

The actress, 44, and her new beau, 43, were reportedly seen kissing and holding hands during their Big Apple outing on the heels of her divorce from former That '70s Show star Danny Masterson, with whom she shares a daughter.

bijou phillips steps out with new bf jamie mazur after divorce
Source: mega

Phillips was seen on an afternoon stroll with her new beau in the Big Apple.

RadarOnline.com has learned that she moved on with her love life and has been dating the businessman for the "last two months."

RE/DONE founder Mazur is a father himself to two children shared with Victoria's Secret model ex-fiancée Alessandra Ambrosio. "Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time," an insider told Us Weekly days before their outing.

Phillips was clad in jeans, a white shirt with the Stanford University's Indians logo, and a knitted sweater with loafers while the businessman opted for denim attire with a matching vest and an emblazoned T-shirt paired with converse in the photos published by Daily Mail.

bijou phillips steps out with new bf jamie mazur after divorce
Source: mega

He shares two kids with Victoria's Secret model ex-fiancée Alessandra Ambrosio.

Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson in Sept. 2023 after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after nearly 12 years of marriage. Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape at his retrial last May.

In her filing, she also asked for full legal and physical custody of the former couple's daughter, and for their assets to be divided up by the court as separate property.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life," Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, shared in a statement at the time. "Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

bijou phillips bahamas trip after danny masterson sentencing
Source: MEGA

She moved on with her love life and has been dating the businessman for the "last two months."

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Masterson's loved ones visited him at least 56 times during his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he was locked up before his first transfer to North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, in December 2023.

This outlet discovered that Masterson received a personal visit on September 17, just one day before the actress pulled the plug on their marriage.

Records showed that Masterson also spoke on the phone to someone on September 18 at 2:30 PM, the day Phillips filed. His attorney came to visit him the following day.

danny masterson mom brother visit jail wife bijou phillips divorce jpg
Source: MEGA

Masterson's loved ones visited him at least 56 times during his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

