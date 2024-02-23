Danny Masterson's Loved Ones Visited Him at Least 56 Times Before Prison Transfer, Jail Records Reveal
Danny Masterson's bizarre prison transfer delay gave the convicted rapist's family and friends ample time to visit him in jail. RadarOnline.com has obtained the disgraced That '70s Show star's visitors log from his stint at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he was locked up before his first transfer to North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, in December 2023.
The documents show that Masterson had 56 personal visits from May 31, 2023, until his jail release date, December 27, 2023. Parts of the records are redacted, so it's unclear who visited the criminal; however, as RadarOnline.com reported, his activity log increased around the time his ex, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce.
Masterson received a personal visit from an unidentified individual on September 17, just one day before the actress pulled the plug on their 12-year union. The records also revealed that Masterson, 47, spoke on the phone to someone on September 18 at 2:30 PM, the day Phillips filed. His attorney came to visit him the next day.
Masterson was sentenced to 60 years on September 7 after being convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career. His wife's divorce filing came shortly after.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor agreed to give his ex full custody of their daughter, Fianna.
Masterson sent seven months in jail before his first prison stint at North Kern's medium security detention facility, where rapper Tory Lanez is serving his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was then sent to Corcoran State Prison, which is the same penitentiary where killer cult leader Charles Manson was housed.
RadarOnline.com did some digging and exposed Corcoran's history of gruesome violence, which included a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.
Sources shared that Phillips found Masterson's transfer to the maximum security prison "very triggering." His next stop was at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, which he was sent to earlier this month.
The reason why Masterson's played musical prisons since late December is simple.
North Kern is essentially a processing center where inmates spend their time until they are assigned to a prison. It was never going to be his permanent address.
Sources told TMZ that Corcoran was Masterson's secondary prison, with his primary being California Men's Colony. He was only sent to because there was no room at Colony. He was moved when space opened up.