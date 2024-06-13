WATCH: Ex-Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Abruptly STOPS Bombshell CNN Interview When Asked About Fani Willis Romance
Nathan Wade abruptly paused a bombshell interview with CNN this week after network host Kaitlan Collins asked the former Donald Trump prosecutor about his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising incident unfolded on Wednesday night as Wade sat down for an interview for The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
But while the interview kicked off without a hitch, the conversation took an awkward turn shortly after Collins asked Wade about his controversial relationship with the district attorney prosecuting ex-President Trump in Georgia.
“Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?” the CNN host asked Wade on Wednesday night.
“So, we get into…there’s been this effort, to say that, okay, these…these exact dates are…are at issue, and these exact dates are…I’m getting…I’m getting signaled here,” Wade responded as someone “signaled” him from offscreen.
Wade’s CNN interview was then interrupted by the former Trump prosecutor’s media consultant who ultimately pulled Wade away while the cameras were still rolling.
Although it was unclear what Wade and his media consultant discussed, the pair were filmed standing in a corner with their backs to the cameras and Collins. Wade then returned to his seat shortly after and continued the interview.
“Everything okay?” Collins asked after Wade returned to his chair.
“Yes,” Wade responded before Collins once again asked about his relationship with Willis and the timeline in question.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wade was forced to resign from the team prosecuting Trump back in March after his secret relationship with Willis was exposed.
The judge overseeing the case, Judge Scott McAfee, ruled that there was no conflict of interest, but that Willis could only remain on the Trump case if Wade resigned.
Wade told Collins on Wednesday night that the questions about his relationship with Willis were nothing but a “distraction” and that those concerned about the relationship should instead be focused on the “facts” and “indictment” in the Georgia election interference case against Trump.
“I believe that the public, through the testimony and other interviews, has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction,” he said during his CNN interview.
“It is not a relevant issue, in this case,” Wade added. “And I think that we should be focusing on more of the facts, and the indictment in the case.”
Also surprising was Wade’s claim that he and Willis are still “great friends” who speak “regularly.”
Wade also shared his belief that Trump’s case in Fulton County, Georgia would continue even if the embattled ex-president won another White House term in November.
“I don’t think that there’s anything that would prevent that from happening,” Wade said regarding Trump’s election interference case in Georgia.
“If he wins the election,” Wade continued, “then certainly there are lawyers out there who will be charged with figuring out that issue, maneuvering around it.”
A Georgia appeals court has since paused the criminal case against Trump while it considers the ex-president's bid to disqualify Willis from the case over her controversial relationship with Wade.