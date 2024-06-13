Erectile Dysfunction? Rob Kardashian Turns Down Ex Malika Haqq's Request for Sperm Donation — 13 Years After Their Hookup
Rob Kardashian hinted that he may suffer from erectile dysfunction during a rare appearance on this week's episode of The Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail reports that Rob made the shocking revelation while discussing, and ultimately turning down, the prospect of donating sperm to Khloé Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq.
Malika, who is currently a single mother to her 3-year-old son Ace, opened up to Khloé about wanting another child and revealed that she was considering going to a sperm bank.
"Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He's a good catch. You guys have already slept together," Khloé replied. Malika confirmed in a 2011 episode of Khloe & Lamar that she hooked up with Rob.
Khloé called her brother and said, "Real serious question though, like Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"
"I can't f--- anymore," Rob responded. "Rob, you don't have to. You just put it in a cup," Khloé explained, while Malika asked, "Is it broke? Are you tired from last night?"
"I can't f--- anymore," Rob simply repeated as Khloé and Malika continued to press him on the subject. "I just said I can't f--- anymore. What don't you get?"
"OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought," Khloé told him as she ended the conversation, adding, "My brother is just like, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal, but I don't think there's a problem."
Rob already shares one child, daughter Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna. He made a rare public appearance at her extravagant spa-themed 7th birthday bash in November.
After taking Malika to check out the sperm bank, Khloé explained, "Malika and I both have decided that the sperm bank isn't the right fit for Malika, so we are inviting my mom and Scott [Disick] over today, really to see if they know of anyone either that Malika should be put on a date with, or someone who would just want to donate some sperm."
Disick proved to be more open to the idea than Rob. "I've always wanted to bang ya, let's do it," he joked to Malika. "You want pregnancy? Bend over."
Malika laughed, explaining, "I don't want to have sex with anyone. I just want the baby."