Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Rob Kardashian

Erectile Dysfunction? Rob Kardashian Turns Down Ex Malika Haqq's Request for Sperm Donation — 13 Years After Their Hookup

rob kardashian malika haqq
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian seemed to hint that he suffers from erectile dysfunction as he turned down Malika Haqq's request for a sperm donation.

By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rob Kardashian hinted that he may suffer from erectile dysfunction during a rare appearance on this week's episode of The Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Daily Mail reports that Rob made the shocking revelation while discussing, and ultimately turning down, the prospect of donating sperm to Khloé Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq.

Article continues below advertisement
blac rob
Source: MEGA

"Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He's a good catch," Khloé said.

Malika, who is currently a single mother to her 3-year-old son Ace, opened up to Khloé about wanting another child and revealed that she was considering going to a sperm bank.

"Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He's a good catch. You guys have already slept together," Khloé replied. Malika confirmed in a 2011 episode of Khloe & Lamar that she hooked up with Rob.

Article continues below advertisement
malika haqq
Source: MEGA

Malika confirmed in a 2011 episode of Khloe & Lamar that she hooked up with Rob.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé called her brother and said, "Real serious question though, like Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"

"I can't f--- anymore," Rob responded. "Rob, you don't have to. You just put it in a cup," Khloé explained, while Malika asked, "Is it broke? Are you tired from last night?"

"I can't f--- anymore," Rob simply repeated as Khloé and Malika continued to press him on the subject. "I just said I can't f--- anymore. What don't you get?"

MORE ON:
Rob Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
rob kardashian makes appearance at dreams bday pp
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Rob already shares one child, daughter Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna.

Article continues below advertisement

"OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought," Khloé told him as she ended the conversation, adding, "My brother is just like, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal, but I don't think there's a problem."

Rob already shares one child, daughter Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna. He made a rare public appearance at her extravagant spa-themed 7th birthday bash in November.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian fashion company sued cancer ex employee fired wrongful termination treatment court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

"My brother is just like, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal, but I don't think there's a problem," Khloé said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

After taking Malika to check out the sperm bank, Khloé explained, "Malika and I both have decided that the sperm bank isn't the right fit for Malika, so we are inviting my mom and Scott [Disick] over today, really to see if they know of anyone either that Malika should be put on a date with, or someone who would just want to donate some sperm."

Disick proved to be more open to the idea than Rob. "I've always wanted to bang ya, let's do it," he joked to Malika. "You want pregnancy? Bend over."

Malika laughed, explaining, "I don't want to have sex with anyone. I just want the baby."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.