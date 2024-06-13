Erectile Dysfunction? Rob Kardashian Turns Down Ex Malika Haqq's Request for Sperm Donation — 13 Years After Their Hookup

Rob Kardashian seemed to hint that he suffers from erectile dysfunction as he turned down Malika Haqq's request for a sperm donation.

The Daily Mail reports that Rob made the shocking revelation while discussing, and ultimately turning down, the prospect of donating sperm to Khloé Kardashian 's friend Malika Haqq .

date 2024-06-13

Rob Kardashian hinted that he may suffer from erectile dysfunction during a rare appearance on this week's episode of The Kardashians , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He's a good catch. You guys have already slept together," Khloé replied. Malika confirmed in a 2011 episode of Khloe & Lamar that she hooked up with Rob.

Malika, who is currently a single mother to her 3-year-old son Ace , opened up to Khloé about wanting another child and revealed that she was considering going to a sperm bank.

Khloé called her brother and said, "Real serious question though, like Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"

"I can't f--- anymore," Rob simply repeated as Khloé and Malika continued to press him on the subject. "I just said I can't f--- anymore. What don't you get?"