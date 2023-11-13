Rare Sighting: Reclusive Rob Kardashian Spotted at Daughter Dream's Extravagant Spa-Themed 7th Birthday Bash
Reclusive reality star Rob Kardashian made a rare public appearance while celebrating his daughter Dream's seventh birthday over the weekend, joining the festivities alongside family.
Aunt Khloé Kardashian went the extra mile while throwing a beauty parlor-themed party for her niece, splashing out the room in pink decor while surprising guests with a decked-out cake and balloon arch that featured a life-size cutout of Dream's cartoon avatar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans were quick to spot the Arthur George founder in the background of a home video that Khloé captured at the epic spa-inspired soiree. Rob wore his signature attire, clad in a black T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers paired with a baseball cap.
Rob's daughter, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, was pampered with a glam session courtesy of makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Irinel de León for the special occasion.
In addition to Dream, Chyna also shares son King Cairo with rapper ex Tyga.
The girls dabbled in face mask-making during the party, enjoying their own personal makeup bar and a cosmetics bag decorating station as well as diving into Dream's Bubble Bath ball pit. Dream and her friends also had a blast striking the piñata at her epic get-together.
Rob stepped out for the event, marking an infrequent outing for the only son of Robert Kardashian and then-wife Kris Jenner, who lives mostly out of the spotlight, unlike his famous siblings.
The TV personality has been on a weight loss journey in recent years after starring on the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! which is now The Kardashians on Hulu.
Khloé sweetly raved about Rob's father-daughter relationship with Dream on The Kardashians this year, calling him "the best dad I know."
Rob spoke out about his insecurities and weight gain back in a rare 2016 interview while sharing why he skipped Kim Kardashian's nuptials to now-ex husband Kanye West.
"I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn't comfortable," he told PEOPLE. "There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I'm 6'1" and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs. I'm upset I missed my sister's wedding, but it was a personal decision."
Rob explained that he was hospitalized for his type 2 diabetes and said a "big-time" health scare pushed him to make changes. He added, "The way I dealt with my issues maybe wasn't the best, but nobody can make me happy but me."